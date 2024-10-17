Advertisement
Antonio Maurogiovanni. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Parting ways

Serial winner Maurogiovanni to be let go at the end of year by Rowing Ireland

Medal-laden term not enough to retain his post.
12.55pm, 17 Oct 2024
0
0

ROWING IRELAND HAVE confirmed that Antonio Maurogiovanni will be leaving his High Performance Director post at the end of this year.

Despite four medals across two Olympic cycles, Rowing Ireland have committed to changing their focus.

In a statement to The 42, the governing body stated, ‘Rowing Ireland confirms that High Performance Director, Antonio Maurogiovanni will complete his contract on December 31st, 2024. We acknowledge his unprecedented success on the water during his tenure.

‘However, with the changes to the Olympic regattas at the 2028 LA and 2032 Games, the inclusion of coastal rowing and removal of lightweight rowing, we believe now is the time to develop a new High-Performance strategy for Rowing Ireland.

‘We can confirm that Dominic Casey will serve as Interim Programme Lead Coach during any transition period until such time as a strategy is agreed and a new High-Performance Director is appointed.’

The 42
