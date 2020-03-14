This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 14 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mavericks and Suns go ahead with postponed NBA match - on e-sports stream

Is this the immediate future of sports?

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 12:34 PM
14 minutes ago 384 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5046442
The Mavs beat the Suns 150-136 in last night's e-sports game.
The Mavs beat the Suns 150-136 in last night's e-sports game.
The Mavs beat the Suns 150-136 in last night's e-sports game.

THE NBA SEASON might be suspended but the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks played out their scheduled matchup on NBA2K via Twitch.

Coronavirus has led to the indefinite postponement of the NBA after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the season will not resume for at least 30 days amid the global pandemic, which continues to disrupt sport.

However, the Suns still gave fans their basketball fix, albeit virtually using video game NBA 2K20 on Friday.

The Suns will mirror their season on live streaming platform Twitch, and the Mavericks were Phoenix’s first opponents – the two teams were scheduled to meet on the court in Dallas on Saturday.

With the NBA on hiatus, Dallas star Luka Doncic – in the virtual world – posted 50 points and tallied 19 assists as the Mavs beat the Suns 150-136.

NBA 2K20 streamer Antonio Saldivar, who represented the Suns as ‘UniversalPhenom’, told ESPN: “We are going to continue to play games.

“Might not be me playing every time, maybe someone bigger — hint hint — maybe someone else, but we are working to always have me involved.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie