Max Deegan signs new contract with Leinster

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Max Deegan has agreed a new contract with the province.

The 27-year-old will remain at the club where he has spent his entire career since making his debut in 2016.

Deegan’s eight-year association will now be extended after also reaching a century of appearances earlier this season.

𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐭!



After hitting the century of caps earlier this season for #LeinsterRugby, Max Deegan is set to add a lot more, after signing a new deal with the province!#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/SgrWHJFjPV — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) May 7, 2024

It’s more good news for head coach Leo Cullen ahead of Saturday’s URC game with Ospreys at the RDS [KO 7.35pm].

Leinster confirmed in the last 24 hours that 28-year-old Will Connors has also put pen to paper on a new contract.