Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Leinster's Max Deegan. Tom Maher/INPHO
Staying Put

Max Deegan signs new contract with Leinster

It’s more good news for head coach Leo Cullen after confirmation WIll Connors also put pen to paper.
1.47pm, 7 May 2024
2.0k
20

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Max Deegan has agreed a new contract with the province.

The 27-year-old will remain at the club where he has spent his entire career since making his debut in 2016.

Deegan’s eight-year association will now be extended after also reaching a century of appearances earlier this season.

It’s more good news for head coach Leo Cullen ahead of Saturday’s URC game with Ospreys at the RDS [KO 7.35pm].

Leinster confirmed in the last 24 hours that 28-year-old Will Connors has also put pen to paper on a new contract.

Author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
20
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     