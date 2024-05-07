Max Deegan signs new contract with Leinster

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Max Deegan has agreed a new contract with the province.
The 27-year-old will remain at the club where he has spent his entire career since making his debut in 2016.
Deegan’s eight-year association will now be extended after also reaching a century of appearances earlier this season.
It’s more good news for head coach Leo Cullen ahead of Saturday’s URC game with Ospreys at the RDS [KO 7.35pm].
Leinster confirmed in the last 24 hours that 28-year-old Will Connors has also put pen to paper on a new contract.