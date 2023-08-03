Advertisement
Bryan Keane/INPHO Max Mata.
# no small mata
LOI top scorer leaves Sligo for Shrewsbury Town
Max Mata has left for the League One club.
23 minutes ago

SLIGO ROVERS ARE reckoning with their loss of the League of Ireland Premier Division’s top scorer Max Mata to Shrewsbury Town. 

New Zealand international Mata has scored 11 league goals thus far this season, but has now left to join the League One side on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee. Mata has signed a three-year deal at Shrewsbury. 

“Sligo is a place I will never forget with people who I will always hold dear to my heart, especially at Sligo Rovers”, said Mata. “I know I will always have the Bit O’ Red with me in my life. Thank you all very much for my time with the Club, I have appreciated the moments when things went well and the moments that were tough.

”You are loyal supporters who stood by us when we needed it most and for that I am forever grateful”.

Mata admirably filled the void left by the departure of Sligo’s top scorer from last season, Aidan Keena, who joined Cheltenham Town in January. 

Sligo are seventh in the league with 11 games to go, eight points adrift of Shelbourne in sixth. 

