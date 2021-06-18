Membership : Access or Sign Up
Clongowes and Clontarf man McFarland selected for Great Britain Sevens Olympic squad

Max McFarland has excelled for Scotland on the Sevens Series, having qualified through his Glasgow-born grandfather.

Image: Speed Media
Image: Speed Media

CLONGOWES AND CLONTARF man Max McFarland is heading to the Olympic Games in Tokyo with the Great Britain Sevens.

The former Leinster academy star has excelled for Scotland on the Sevens Series of late, having qualified through his Glasgow-born grandfather.

In November 2017, McFarland joined Glasgow Warriors and signed a partnership contract with Scotland Sevens. 

Prior to that, the 27-year-old speedster, who can play on the wing and at full-back in 15s, had been playing with Clontarf in the Ulster Bank League – he was part of their victorious Division 1A side in 2014 – and had trained with Munster during their summer pre-season.

McFarland is now one of 24 Sevens players who will represent Team GB at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Tom Mitchell captains the 12-strong men’s squad, which includes four players who competed at Rio 2016 as they won silver.

“We’ve become a very tight-knit group and everyone has contributed,” head coach Tony Roques said.

“It was really tough to deliver the news to a lot of people I’ve known for a long time. Ultimately, I feel I’ve done what was right for us to be successful at the Olympic Games.

“I’d like to congratulate those selected. They’ve worked extremely hard over the last few months and deserve this opportunity. We’re all very much looking forward to continuing our preparation and then heading to Tokyo.”

The men’s competition will take place from 26-28 July at the Tokyo Stadium. 

Read more and see the squads in full here >

