Saturday 12 December 2020
Verstappen tops timesheets after final practice in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Red Bull were out in front but Mercedes will hope to turn up the heat when qualifying begins at the Yas Marina circuit.

By Press Association Saturday 12 Dec 2020, 11:33 AM
Race to the sun: F1 practice in Abu Dhabi today.
Image: Dppi/Antonin Vincent
Race to the sun: F1 practice in Abu Dhabi today.
Image: Dppi/Antonin Vincent

RED BULL DRIVER Max Verstappen produced the quickest lap of final practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutchman saw off his team-mate Alexander Albon by half a second as Red Bull completed a one-two in the concluding practice session of the year at the Yas Marina circuit.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton ended the one-hour running in sixth – but there will be more speed to come from the Briton’s Mercedes team when the cars hit the track for qualifying later on Saturday.

Formula One is gearing up for its last action of the year following a breathless Covid-disturbed calendar of 17 races inside just 24 weeks.

 

Hamilton wrapped up his record-equalling title in Turkey last month, but after missing the Sakhir Grand Prix with coronavirus, the Mercedes driver will be keen to capture his 12th win of the year on Sunday.

The 35-year-old finished 0.761 seconds down on Verstappen with team-mate Bottas even further back in ninth.

But the Mercedes team will ramp up the power for the final qualifying session of the year, as Hamilton looks to claim the 99th pole of his career.

Elsewhere, Daniel Ricciardo finished third for Renault in his last appearance for the French team before he joins McLaren.

His team-mate Esteban Ocon was fifth ahead of British driver Lando Norris in his McLaren.

