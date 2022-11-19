Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 19 November 2022
World champion Max Verstappen on pole in Abu Dhabi

Red Bull secured a front row lock-out after qualifying.

1 hour ago 1,111 Views 1 Comment
Max Verstappen after securing pole.
Image: Kamran Jebreili

WORLD CHAMPION MAX Verstappen took pole for the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of Sergio Perez for a Red Bull front row lock-out after qualifying today.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are on the second row with Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate George Russell next on the grid for Sunday’s race at the Yas Marina circuit.

This was Verstappen’s 20th career pole and his third consecutive at the track where he denied Hamilton the 2021 world title in a dramatic and controversial one-lap penalty shoot-out.

Lando Norris (McLaren), Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, the retiring Sebastian Vettel (Alfa Romeo) and Daniel Ricciardo, in his last race for McLaren, completed the top 10.

“That’s a good team effort,” said Verstappen, who had disobeyed team orders to allow Perez to pass him on the closing lap of last week’s race in Brazil won by Russell.

Perez and Leclerc are level on points and in a scrap for second behind runaway champion Verstappen.

– © AFP 2022

