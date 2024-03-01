Four-in-a-row chasing Verstappen claims pole in season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

MAX VERSTAPPEN’S QUEST for a fourth consecutive Formula One world championship began in style on Friday with the Red Bull ace claiming pole for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari will start alongside Verstappen on the front row for Saturday’s first of a record 24 races this year.

Verstappen’s 33rd career pole and third in Bahrain was a welcome boost for the Red Bull team in the wake of the inappropriate behaviour inquiry into team boss Christian Horner.

Horner, who had always denied any wrongdoing, was cleared by an internal investigation of allegations of controlling behaviour by a female colleague on Wednesday.

Verstappen will be favourite to emulate last year’s result when he won the first of 19 races as he swept to his third title.

“That was a lot of fun, very happy to be on pole, to be honest a little bit unexpected” said the Dutch driver.

“I’m confident we’ve taken a step forward but we still think Red Bull are ahead in the race,” commented Leclerc.

The Mercedes of George Russell and Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari fill the second row.

Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull and Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin occupy the third row.

Then came Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the two McLarens, with Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) rounding out the top 10.

Exceptionally the Bahrain race and next weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix are being staged on Saturdays to accommodate the Muslim holy period of Ramadan which begins on Sunday, 10 March.

