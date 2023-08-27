Advertisement
# F1
Max Verstappen wins Dutch GP for record-equalling ninth successive victory
Fernando Alonso takes second for Aston Martin.
15 minutes ago

MAX VERSTAPPEN WON a chaotic deluge-hit and red-flagged Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday to match Sebastian Vettel’s record run of nine consecutive victories.

Fernando Alonso for Aston Martin took second with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly completing the podium at Zandvoort.

“Fantastic job, the weather didn’t make it easy for us,” said Red Bull’s double world champion.

The home favourite’s 11th success from the 13 races staged this season extended his lead in the championship and moved him ever closer to a third straight world title.

Alamy Stock Photo Verstappen celebrates victory.

“I’m incredibly proud, I had goose bumps with the national anthem playing at the start, an incredible atmosphere” said Verstappen, to roars of delight from his orange army of fans.

More to follow . . . 

– © AFP 2023

AFP
