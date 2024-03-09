Max Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Red Bull 1-2

MAX VERSTAPPEN WON Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from Sergio Perez to maintain Red Bull’s perfect start to the season.

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari was third with British teen Oliver Bearman a remarkable seventh on his debut for Ferrari as a late stand-in for the ill Carlos Sainz.

“He’s done an incredible job, seventh in your first race in F1 is hugely impressive,” said Leclerc of 18-year-old Bearman — only called up before third practice on Friday with Sainz hit by appendicitis.

While Bearman was voted driver of the day Verstappen once again demonstrated his ability to overcome all the distractions off-track from the continuing fall-out from the inquiry into team principal Christian Horner.

After a season-opening win in Bahrain last Saturday, the defending three-time world champion notched up a ninth consecutive victory and a 100th career podium finish.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren finished fourth ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin.

George Russell (Mercedes), Bearman, Lando Norris (McLaren), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10.

