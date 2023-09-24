Verstappen wins Japanese Grand Prix, Red Bull clinch title

MAX VERSTAPPEN HELPED Red Bull clinch the Formula One constructors’ championship and took a giant step towards his third straight drivers’ title by winning the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

Runaway championship leader Verstappen finished ahead of McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and can lift the title at next month’s Qatar Grand Prix.

He holds a 177-point lead over teammate and nearest challenger Sergio Perez.

Verstappen’s win helped Red Bull clinch their second straight constructors’ title even though Perez retired from the race.

“You have built a rocket ship of a car,” he told his team over the radio after crossing the line.

Nearest challengers Mercedes were unable to stay in contention, with Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth and George Russell placing seventh.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fourth, while teammate Carlos Sainz was sixth.

Verstappen was back to his breathtaking best after a disappointing fifth-place finish at last week’s Singapore Grand Prix.

“Unbelievable weekend, to win here is great,” said Verstappen.

“The car was working very well on every compound but the most important thing was to win the constructors.

“We are having an incredible year and I’m very proud of everyone.”

Verstappen held off a double challenge from McLaren to take the lead ahead of Norris at the first turn.

First the Dutchman veered right to squeeze out Piastri, who was starting from second on the grid, then moved left to stop Norris from darting through the gap.

“The start had too much wheelspin but after that it was quite a straightforward race,” said Verstappen.

Norris also finished second in Singapore and he said his McLaren team were “getting there”.

“My start was very good and I almost had Max, but Max is Max,” said the British driver.

“We’re not close to Max but we’re not miles away either.”

- Perez retires -

Australian rookie Piastri took his first podium finish behind teammate Norris.

“It feels pretty special, definitely — I will remember it for a very long time,” said the 22-year-old.

“I can’t thank the team enough for giving me this opportunity.

“It wasn’t my best race ever but it was enough to get a trophy at the end.”

The safety car came out after a chaotic first lap, with Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu taking damage at the start of the race.

Perez got into trouble when he picked up a five-second penalty for a safety car infringement.

The Mexican retired from the race a few laps later, telling his team “the car doesn’t feel right”.

He later came back out, ensuring that he would not have to serve his time penalty at the next race.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner said Perez “got knocked about a bit” in the race.

“It wasn’t his day but he’ll bounce back,” said Horner.

“He’s been a big part of this success as well.”

Red Bull were still able to clinch the constructors’ title without Perez picking up any points in Japan.

“It’s been the most amazing year for us,” said Horner.

“Max is on another level at the moment — another incredible performance.”

Russell and Hamilton tried to chase Leclerc but Sainz got himself in the mix by going past Russell late on.

Bottas, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Williams pair Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant failed to finish the race.

– © AFP 2023