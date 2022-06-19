Max Verstappen wins Canadian Grand Prix to tighten world championship grip

MAX VERSTAPPEN TIGHTENED his grip on a second successive world championship with an assured win in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took second with Lewis Hamilton in third for Mercedes.

This was Verstappen’s sixth win of the season in his 150th Grand Prix. His nearest title rival, Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, retired early with engine failure.

He soaked up late pressure from Sainz leaving the Spaniard still looking for his maiden win.

“I was giving it everything, but so was Carlos. He was pushing, charging, pushing, charging, naturally it’s easier to charge with DRS. I had fun today,” said the 24-year-old Dutchman.

Sainz said: “We were quicker, we were faster all race, but it’s difficult to overtake around here. I’m particularly happy with the race pace, with the way we were able to put pressure on Max.”

Hamilton was as happy as if he had won such has been the struggle with this year’s Mercedes.

“It’s quite overwhelming to get this third place, it’s been such a battle this year, but we continue to stay so vigilant and focused.”

He added: “They’re a little bit too fast for us at the moment but we’re getting closer, so we’ve got to keep pushing.”

George Russell in the other Mercedes took fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari who had started at the back of the grid after new engine components.

