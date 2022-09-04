Max Verstappen wins gripping Dutch GP as furious Lewis Hamilton derailed by strategy

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth win in succession at the Dutch Grand Prix.

MAX VERSTAPPEN WON the Dutch Grand Prix after a furious Lewis Hamilton’s charge for a breath-taking victory was derailed by a Mercedes strategy error.

Hamilton was second when Valtteri Bottas broke down in his Alfa Romeo with 15 laps remaining in Zandvoort.

But while those around him stopped for the speediest soft tyres, Hamilton was left out on old mediums.

Hamilton assumed the lead of the race, but Mercedes’ questionable decision rendered the seven-time world champion a sitting duck, just as in last season’s title decider in Abu Dhabi, when the race resumed on lap 60 of 72.

Verstappen immediately breezed past Hamilton to the delight of his home crowd before the Mercedes driver turned the airwaves blue with a number of radio outbursts directed at his team.

“That was the biggest f*** up,” said Hamilton.

On lap 64, matters would get worse for Hamilton when his team-mate George Russell passed him for second with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc knocking Hamilton off the podium the next lap around. Hamilton crossed the line in fourth.

“I can’t believe you guys, f****** f***** me,” blasted Hamilton. “I can’t tell you how f***** I am.”

Verstappen claimed his fourth win in succession to extend his championship lead over Leclerc to 109 points with seven rounds and 191 points remaining.