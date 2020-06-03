This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 3 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Italy international receives prestigious award for voluntary work in fight against Covid-19

‘This recognition fills me with pride,’ said Maxime Mbanda.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 7:02 PM
49 minutes ago 1,122 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5114224

ITALIAN RUGBY INTERNATIONAL Maxime Mbanda has earned one of Italy’s highest awards for his work as a frontline volunteer in the fight against the coronavirus.

President Sergio Mattarella today named the back-row forward a ‘Cavalieri al merito della Repubblica’, or ‘Knights of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic’, for working with a volunteer ambulance team in the city of Parma during the Covid-19 crisis.

maxime-mbanda-file-photo Maxime Mbanda worked with a volunteer ambulance team in Parma. Source: PA

“It was unexpected news. This recognition fills me with pride,” said Mbanda. “The credit goes to all the people who have worked hard during this period and who have been doing it for years in silence.”

The honour is awarded to those who have distinguished themselves in the service to the community, including doctors and nurses during the recent crisis which killed over 33,500 people in Italy.

Born in Rome to a Congolese father and Italian mother, Mbanda had been scheduled to face England in the Six Nations for his 21st Italy cap on 14 March when all sport was suspended as the pandemic quickly spread.

Instead, wearing a mask and protective suit, the 27-year-old volunteered as an ambulance driver with the volunteer medical transport group “Croce Gialla” (Yellow Cross) in the region of Emilia-Romagna, one of the areas most affected by the coronavirus.

“When everything was cancelled in rugby, I wondered how I could help, even without medical expertise,” Mbanda, who plays for Zebre, told AFP in March. He said he found the group, which helped transport patients, medicine and food for the elderly during the crisis.

“It was the 70 busiest days of my life,” Mbanda wrote on his Instagram account in May. “I transported more than 100 patients, had gruelling shifts where I had lunch in the evening, because I couldn’t take off that suit to avoid the risk of getting infected until I was sanitised,” he wrote.

“During the most intense period I cried in the evening, as a way to release what I saw during the day which I wasn’t used to,” he added

marco-riccioni-and-maxime-mbanda-after-the-game Mbanda plays his club rugby with Zebre. Source: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

Mbanda’s father, a surgeon in Milan, was “also on the front line,” he said, adding that, if asked, he would do it all again.

“In fact, I have admitted several times during this period that I regretted not having started earlier and I will advise anyone from now on to try to volunteer,” he wrote. “For me it was an incredible experience.”

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie