Mayo's Lee Keegan announces retirement from inter-county football

2016 FOOTBALLER OF the Year Lee Keegan has called time on his inter-county career with Mayo.

Keegan enjoyed a remarkable 11-year career in the green and red jersey, with his last appearance coming in the 2022 All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kerry.

Although Kevin McStay had indicated he was hopeful of Keegan remaining for another year with the county, it was confirmed on Monday morning that he is retiring.

The five-time All Star will continue with his club Westport, having helped them to win their first-ever Mayo SFC title in 2022.

Lee Keegan has announced his retirement from Inter County football.

All at Mayo GAA wish Lee the best of luck in his retirement.



“I have enjoyed every minute of my time with Mayo,” Keegan said in a statement.

“We had great days with some memorable victories. For me, it was always about wearing that Mayo jersey with pride every single day, and I was honoured to play alongside players who were of the same mind, and under managers who drove high standards on and off the pitch.

“But all good things must come to an end. The reality is that I have had to rely on a lot of people – most notably my wife Aoife – to give me the time and space to pursue my dream. Now that we have two young children, Lile and Rhea, I am keenly aware that I am no longer able to commit to inter-county football in the way I did over the past 11 years. I will continue to make myself available to Westport and look forward to building on last year’s historic success in the years ahead.

“I wish Mayo every success in 2023 and beyond. I will be cheering them on from the terraces. That’ll be an unusual experience for me, I’m sure, but such is the way of life.”