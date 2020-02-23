Mayo confirm O'Shea will captain side for 2020 season

MAYO SLUMPED TO defeat in Division 1 of the football league today but their captain for the rest of the 2020 season was finalised after the match.

Manager James Horan confirmed that Aidan O’Shea will lead the side for the remainder of the campaign.

The experienced operator has been part of the county senior squad since making his championship debut against New York in 2009.

The Breaffy club man has made over 130 appearances for the county since then and won three All-Star awards for his exploits in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

After today’s 2-16 to 0-13 defeat at the hands of Monaghan, Mayo are second from bottom in the top flight of the league. They face into a few crunch games as they will entertain Kerry next Saturday night in Castlebar, travel to take on Galway in Pearse Stadium on 15 March and finish up at home to Tyrone on 22 March.

Following today’s game James Horan has confirmed @BreaffyGAA’s Aidan O’Shea will be our captain for 2020. The 3 time All star made his Senior debut v New York in 2009 & has made over 130 appearances for Mayo. Best of luck to Aidan & the squad for this season. #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/DbyclhJGAo — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) February 23, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!