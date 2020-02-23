This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayo confirm O'Shea will captain side for 2020 season

James Horan confirmed Aidan O’Shea will captain the side for the rest of the campaign.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 23 Feb 2020, 5:47 PM
Aidan O'Shea with fans after today's game in Clones.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MAYO SLUMPED TO defeat in Division 1 of the football league today but their captain for the rest of the 2020 season was finalised after the match.

Manager James Horan confirmed that Aidan O’Shea will lead the side for the remainder of the campaign.

The experienced operator has been part of the county senior squad since making his championship debut against New York in 2009.

The Breaffy club man has made over 130 appearances for the county since then and won three All-Star awards for his exploits in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

After today’s 2-16 to 0-13 defeat at the hands of Monaghan, Mayo are second from bottom in the top flight of the league. They face into a few crunch games as they will entertain Kerry next Saturday night in Castlebar, travel to take on Galway in Pearse Stadium on 15 March and finish up at home to Tyrone on 22 March.

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

