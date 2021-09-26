Membership : Access or Sign Up
Mayo All-Ireland winning hero from 1951 team passes away

Paddy Prenderagst was full-back on the last Mayo side to lift Sam Maguire.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 26 Sep 2021, 12:30 PM
42 minutes ago 11,013 Views 6 Comments
Paddy Prendergast was full-back for Mayo's 1950 and 1951 victories.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
PADDY PRENDERGAST, WHO was full-back on the last Mayo team to be crowned All-Ireland senior football champions, has passed away at the age of 95.

Prendergast lined out in defence for Mayo when they defeated Meath in the 1951 All-Ireland senior final by 2-8 to 0-9.

The year before he occupied the same position as Mayo were crowned the Sam Maguire winners after their 2-5 to 1-6 success over Louth.

He had also played in the 1948 final when Mayo lost out to Cavan.

A native of Ballintubber, Prendergast was the last living member of the starting team from Mayo’s 1951 triumph.

He lived most of his adult life in Kerry as he was stationed as a Garda in Tralee.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

