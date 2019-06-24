This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayo to face Armagh, Tyrone away to Kildare - here's the latest All-Ireland football qualifier draw

The games will take place next weekend 29-30 June.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 24 Jun 2019, 8:48 AM
48 minutes ago 10,671 Views 21 Comments
https://the42.ie/4694862
Mayo boss James Horan and Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.
Image: INPHO
Mayo boss James Horan and Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.
Image: INPHO

MAYO WILL BE at home to Armagh while Kildare will entertain Tyrone after the latest All-Ireland football qualifier draw generated a couple of big showdowns in Round 3.

This morning’s draw handed recent All-Ireland finalists Mayo and Tyrone with tricky assignments. Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh will head to Castlebar after knocking out Monaghan on Saturday night while Kildare will welcome Mickey Harte’s Tyrone side to Newbridge.

Mayo saw off Down in Newry to reach that juncture, Kildare were successful against Antrim on Saturday while Tyrone had swept past Longford.

Elsewhere in the Round 3 draw Westmeath will have home advantage against Clare while there will be an all-Leinster clash between near neighbours Laois and Offaly.

Westmeath defeated Limerick on Saturday, Clare overcame Leitrim while Laois enjoyed a rewarding trip to Derry. Offaly saw off Sligo yesterday in the last Round 2 fixture of the weekend.

The games will take place next weekend 29-30 June with the fixture details to be confirmed later.

All-Ireland senior football qualifier draw Round 3

Mayo v Armagh
Kildare v Tyrone
Westmeath v Clare
Laois v Offaly

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

COMMENTS (21)

