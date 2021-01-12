Mayo suspend 3 members of backroom team for 3 months after covert entry into All-Ireland final

THE MAYO COUNTY board have handed out three-month suspensions to three members of the senior football backroom team who illegally attended the All-Ireland final in December, contravening Covid-19 protocols.

According to reports last week, Croke Park officials queried Mayo GAA about the presence of the unaccredited trio inside the stadium for the final after CCTV footage showed them gaining access by a covert method of entry.

The GAA’s restrictions in response to the pandemic meant 12 members of James Horan’s management team were permitted to attend the game, but the additional three members gained access without completing the relevant Covid-19 checks.

The government made provisions to allow the extended squads attend both the football and hurling All-Ireland finals, though the backroom teams were to remain at 12-strong.

At a meeting of Mayo’s executive board last Friday, the decision was made to suspend the trio for three months. In a statement, the Mayo county board said that neither they nor manager Horan were aware the three backroom team members managed to attend the game.

“Mayo GAA has examined the issue of the presence of unaccredited backroom team members at last year’s All-Ireland Football Final after it was recently brought to our attention,” the statement said.

“Following a review process, all unaccredited members of the backroom team admitted their mistake, apologised sincerely for their actions and have been suspended for 3 months.

“These individuals attended the game without the knowledge of the county board officers and the team manager.

“Mayo GAA would like to place on record our commitment to the GAA and government’s Covid-19 guidelines, all of which are in place for the safety and well-being of our players, members and wider community.”