BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 12 January 2021
Advertisement

Mayo suspend 3 members of backroom team for 3 months after covert entry into All-Ireland final

‘These individuals attended the game without the knowledge of the county board officers and the team manager.’

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 11:28 AM
22 minutes ago 5,024 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5322615
The Mayo team watch as Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton gives his speech.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The Mayo team watch as Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton gives his speech.
The Mayo team watch as Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton gives his speech.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE MAYO COUNTY board have handed out three-month suspensions to three members of the senior football backroom team who illegally attended the All-Ireland final in December, contravening Covid-19 protocols. 

According to reports last week, Croke Park officials queried Mayo GAA about the presence of the unaccredited trio inside the stadium for the final after CCTV footage showed them gaining access by a covert method of entry. 

The GAA’s restrictions in response to the pandemic meant 12 members of James Horan’s management team were permitted to attend the game, but the additional three members gained access without completing the relevant Covid-19 checks. 

The government made provisions to allow the extended squads attend both the football and hurling All-Ireland finals, though the backroom teams were to remain at 12-strong.

At a meeting of Mayo’s executive board last Friday, the decision was made to suspend the trio for three months. In a statement, the Mayo county board said that neither they nor manager Horan were aware the three backroom team members managed to attend the game.

“Mayo GAA has examined the issue of the presence of unaccredited backroom team members at last year’s All-Ireland Football Final after it was recently brought to our attention,” the statement said.

“Following a review process, all unaccredited members of the backroom team admitted their mistake, apologised sincerely for their actions and have been suspended for 3 months.

“These individuals attended the game without the knowledge of the county board officers and the team manager.

“Mayo GAA would like to place on record our commitment to the GAA and government’s Covid-19 guidelines, all of which are in place for the safety and well-being of our players, members and wider community.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie