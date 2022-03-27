Mayo gear up for league final with Kerry as Kildare suffer the drop

Mayo 2-20

Kildare 0-18

Colm Gannon reports from Carrick-on-Shannon

MAYO BOOKED THEIR spot in the league final against Kerry after an eight-point win over Kildare in a sun splashed Carrick-on-Shannon on a day that saw the Leinster men drop back down to Division 2.

The game was played in a free flowing manner with both sides looking to attack at every opportunity, moving the ball at pace from the boot and get it down the field as quickly as they could.

Goals in either half from Ryan O’Donoghue and Jordan Flynn kept Mayo’s noses in front throughout during an entertaining contest played at championship pace at times.

Both sides swapped a brace of points each in the opening exchanges and were level at two points each after 10 minutes, with Mayo also losing Brendan Harrison to injury early on.

O’Donoghue was Mayo’s talisman throughout, winning almost every ball put in his direction during the afternoon, and he got their first goal 12 minutes in, finishing off a move involving Aidan O’Shea and Oisin Mullin in the build up.

Advertisement

Kildare kept themselves in touch with Ben McCormack, Darragh Kirwin and Paul Cribbin all getting a number of points.

Mayo’s David McBrien stick with Darragh Kirwan. Source: Conor McKeown/INPHO

Mayo were three points up with with not long left in the first half, but points from Jimmy Hyland and McCormack in injury time saw just one between the sides at the half-time whistle.

The second half saw both sides go tit for tat early on on the scoring front with points from Paddy Woodgate and Hyland leaving the score at 1-14 to 0-16 in Mayo’s favour as the 50th minute approached.

Mayo then plundered their second goal of the day through Jordan Flynn who first home from close range to put Mayo into a four point lead that they never looked back from.

Kildare introduced Daniel Flynn for the final 20 minutes or so to try and get back into the game, but the Mayo defence were able to martial him well and see it out.

Mayo went on to add six more points with Jason Doherty and Jack Carney both adding two each, and Flynn and Michael Plunkett putting the finishing touches to the win that sends them into the league final against Kerry in Croke Park.

Scorers – Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue (1-3, 1m); Jason Doherty (0-5); Jordan Flynn (1-2); Jack Carney (0-3); James Carr (1m), Padraig O’Hora, Michael Plunkett (0-2 each); Matthew Ruane (0-1).

Kildare: Ben McCormack (0-4); Jimmy Hyland (0-4, 3f, 1m); Darragh Kirwin (0-3); Paddy Woodgate, Paul Cribbin (0-2 each); Kevin Flynn, Mark Donnellan (1f), Brian McLoughlin (0-1 each).

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Mayo:

1. Rory Byrne (Castlebar Mitchels) 2. Lee Keegan (Westport) 3. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen) 17. Brendan Harrision (Aghamore) 5. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine) 6. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy) 20. Rory Brickenden (Westport) 8. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers) 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy) 19. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber), 11. Jack Carney (Kilmeena) 24. James Carr (Ardagh) 25. Diarmuid O’Connor 14. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole) 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Substitutes: 4. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites) for Harrison, 22. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore) for Diarmuid O’Connor, 13. Aiden Orme (Knockmore) for Carr, 7. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore) for Doherty

Kildare:

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth) 2. Mick O’Grady (Cellbridge) 3. Shea Ryan (Sarsfields) 4. Ryan Houlihan (Moorefield) 5. Tony Archbold (Celbridge) 6. James Murray (Moorefield) 7. Daragh Ryan (Sarsfields) 8. Kevin Feely (Athy) 9. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge) 10. Kevin O’Callaghan (Celbridge) 11. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields) 12. Paul Cribben (Johnstownbridge) 13. Paddy Woodgate (Raheens) 14. Darragh Kirwan (Naas) 15. Jimmy Hyland ( Ballyeague).

Substitutes: 25. Darragh Malone (Allenwood) for Houlihan, 20. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge) for O’Callaghan, 22. Alex Beirne (Naas) for Woodgate, 21. Brian McLoughlin (Clane) for McCormack, 19. Paddy McDermott (Naas) for Ryan.

Referee: David Gough (Meath)