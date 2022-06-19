Mayo hold off Cavan rally to book All-Ireland quarter-final spot as Galway also advance

Mayo 0-16

Cavan 2-9

Deniese O’Flaherty reports at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

TARA NEEDHAM’S EXCELLENT last-ditch point earned Mayo the win over a dogged Cavan booking their place in the quarter-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

It was tough on Cavan, who staged a great comeback after being eight points down at the start of the second half in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park. They had levelled minutes from time through the superb Aisling Gilsenan but Needham struck at the end.

Mayo opened the scoring with a neat point from Shauna Howley in the second minute. Sinéad Greene got up in the eighth minute to score Cavan’s first point to close the gap to one, before Mayo replied with three in a row.

The gap was two, in the 22nd minute, when Gilsenan hit over a fine point. Mayo’s forwards put pressure on the Cavan kick-out and were able to stretch the Cavan defence. Points from Sinead Walsh, Needham, Sarah Mulvihill and an excellent effort from Lisa Cafferky saw Mayo extend their lead to six in the 27th minute.

Lauren McVeety scored a point from a free for Cavan but a fisted effort from Lisa Cafferky just before half-time restored Mayo’s six-point advantage.

The lead was eight in the 34th minute when Lisa Cafferky kicked over a free but within six minutes Cavan were back in the game. McVeety scored, then Gilsenan added a terrific point and one minute later set up Ally Cahill, and the Killygarry star scored a powerful shot to the net to cut the deficit to three points.

Mulvihill got a much-needed point for Mayo before Cavan grabbed their second goal; Gilsenan and Cahill combining again, with Cahill firing low to the net. The lead was now just one point. Three minutes later Gilsenan scored another lovely point to draw Cavan level for the first time.

A Lisa Cafferky free edged Mayo back in front but Gilsenan drew her side level again. However, right at the end Needham scored to give Mayo a narrow win.

Scorers for Mayo: L Cafferky 0-5 (2f), S Howley 0-4 (2f), T Needham 0-2 (1f), S Walsh 0-2, S Mulvhill 0-2, T O’Connor 0-1.

Scorers for Cavan: A Gilsenan 0-5 (1f), A Cahill 2-0, L McVeety 0-3 (2f), S Greene 0-1.

Advertisement

Mayo: A Tarpey; É Ronayne, D Caldwell, S Lally; C Needham, F McHale, K Sullivan; S Cafferky, T O’Connor; A Geraghty, S Walsh, S Mulvihill; L Cafferky, T Needham, S Howley.

Subs: N McVann for ERonayne (5), R Flynn for Lally (10), S El Massry for McVann (30), C Whyte for O’Connor (56).

Cavan: E Walsh; K McIntyre, S Lynch, E Longair; S Greene, L Fitzpatrick, M Sheridan; N Byrd, A Deneher; N Keenaghan, L McVeety, A Walls; A Cahill, G Sheridan, A Gilsenan.

Subs: M Smith for McIntyre (38), K McCormack for Fitzpatrick (42), C McCaffrey for Walls and A Reilly for G Sheridan (56).

Referee: Siobhan Coyle (Donegal).

Galway 1-18

Westmeath 0-4

Darren Kelly reports at Tuam Stadiuam

Olivia Divilly scored 0-5 as Galway earned a spot in the quarter-finals after their first win of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship against Westmeath in Tuam Stadium.

The Kilkerrin/Clonberne forward also played a part in her sister Siobhan’s goal on 46 minutes that put this game beyond doubt.

Playing into the wind, Westmeath took the game to the hosts at the start with Kelly Boyce Jordan finding a gap only for an advantage not to accrue. At the other end, Ailish Morrissey got Galway off the mark on three minutes.

The visitors did get on par when Sarah Dillon converted two minutes later and when Galway fouled after the restart, the Westmeath centre forward did the necessary again to put them 0-2 to 0-1 ahead.

It was a positive start for Westmeath but they began to struggle with kick outs. Leanne Coen levelled again, 60 seconds later, before two points each for Tracey Leonard and Olivia Divilly gave Galway a four-point cushion.

Galway nearly put distance between them on 14 minutes with a four-player move leading to Morrissey’s shot being blocked by Aoife O’Donnell.

Leonard’s free on 25 minutes made it 0-7 to 0-2 before Dillon replied with a Westmeath free. Two more Divilly scores from play, either side of another Leonard placed ball, gave the home side the full benefit of the wind with a 0-10 to 0-3 lead.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Westmeath struggled to break down Galway’s defence after the restart as Leonard and Lynsey Noone stretched the margin. And on 41 minutes, substitute Roisin Leonard marked her return by getting the first of three points. Olivia Divilly and Dillon traded scores before Morrissey added for Galway. And Siobhan Divilly reacted quickest when Olivia Divilly’s shot was blocked by O’Donnell to get the goal.

Roisin Leonard scored two more points as the respective managements emptied their benches. Finally, Siobhan Divilly concluded Galway’s tally in added time.

Scorers for Galway: T Leonard 0-5 (4f), O Divilly 0-5, S Divilly 1-1, R Leonard 0-3, A Morrissey 0-2, L Coen 0-1, L Noone 0-1.

Scorers for Westmeath: S Dillon 0-4 (4f).

Galway: A Griffin; S Molloy, S Ni Loingsigh, E Gavin; K Geraghty, N Ward, C Cooney; S Divilly, L Ward; L Noone, T Leonard, L Coen; E Noone, A Morrissey, O Divilly.

Subs: A Molloy for Geraghty (30), R Leonard for L Noone (39), H Noone for S Molloy (43), A Davoren for Coen (52), F Cooney for C Cooney (52).

Westmeath: A O’Donnell; L Power, M Scally, M Fagan; N Nolan, A Alford, C Kelly; V Carr, T Dillon; K Boyce Jordan, S Dillon, K Hegarty; C Blundell, K Giles, F Coyle.

Subs: S Lyons for O’Donnell (17), O’Donnell for Lyons (22), A O’Malley for Alford (30), Alford for O’Malley (31), O’Malley for Blundell (45), K Geoghegan for Giles (50), S Buckley for Nolan (50), Lyons for Fagan (55), M McDonald for Boyce Jordan (59)

Referee: Gus Chapman (Sligo).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!