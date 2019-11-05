This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Clubs reject claim that motion of confidence in Mayo executive was 'passed by all delegates'

No media were permitted to attend last night’s county board meeting.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 6:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,295 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4879619
The Mayo team ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The Mayo team ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin.
The Mayo team ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

A GROUP OF Mayo clubs have refuted the claim that a vote of confidence in the Mayo GAA executive was “resoundingly passed by all delegates” at last night’s county board meeting. 

Media were not permitted to attend the county board meeting, which was expected to discuss the ongoing dispute between the board and the Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation.

In a statement released to The Mayo News following the meeting, Mayo PRO Paul Cunnane said that the dispute was not discussed on legal advice.

He also claimed that “there was a vote of confidence proposed in the Mayo GAA executive and board at tonight’s meeting which was resoundingly passed by all delegates.”

But in a new twist, local clubs Charlestown Sarsfields and Louisburgh have both come out separately and rejected that claim today. 

A statement on the Charlestown Sarsfields website read: “Following a county board meeting held last night, 4 November 2019, in MacHale Park, a statement released by the PRO stated that a motion of confidence in the executive had been passed with the ‘overwhelming support’ of the delegates.

“We have been contacted by a number of club members in relation to this issue. It is our understanding that a motion was proposed by an honorary county board officer who is not a club delegate and seconded by a delegate, but that no vote was held on this very important motion.

“Our club delegate did not vote on this proposal nor was he given the opportunity and we would ask the county board executive to clarify last night’s statement. We also cannot condone the exclusion of the media from last nights meeting and the proposal to ban then from all future meetings.”

In a statement released on Twitter, Louisburgh said: “Following a meeting of the Mayo county board, last night 4 November at MacHale Park, the PRO of Mayo county board released a statement stating that there was a vote of confidence proposed in the Mayo GAA executive and board which was resoundingly passed by all delegates.

“We have been informed by our club delegate that no vote was held on this important matter and as a result this statement is inaccurate. 

“We are now calling on the PRO to amend last night’s statement accordingly. We also believe that the media should not be excluded from any future county board meetings in the interests of transparency.”

Those claims were echoed by more Mayo clubs this evening.

Kevin O'Brien
