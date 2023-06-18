Stunning Cork comeback secures second place in group as they defeat Mayo

Cork 1-14

Mayo 1-11

IT WAS A game and group that were unfolding along expected form lines, before Cork produced a stunning late charge to rock Mayo’s season this afternoon.

When Tommy Conroy planted the ball in the back of the net, it put Mayo 1-11 to 0-8 clear in the 57th minute, Cork’s Killian O’Hanlon turned over in possession and Mayo capitalising with Ryan O’Donoghue playing in The Neale forward to finish.

Top spot in Group 1 and a direct route to a quarter-final was in possession of Kevin McStay’s side before the match lurched dramatically in a different direction.

Substitute Steven Sherlock inspired Cork, netting from the penalty spot immediately after Conroy’s strike, Colm O’Callaghan’s determined run yielding the foul. Sherlock finished with 1-5 overall after being introduced as John Cleary’s side remarkably held Mayo scoreless from there until the final whistle.

The permutations were being digested in the finale, Kerry’s thumping win over Louth destined to secure them top spot, as Cork and Mayo battled to see who would bag the home preliminary quarter-final place. Chris Óg Jones fisted over the priceless point in the 74th minute to put Cork three clear, drawing them level on scoring difference with Mayo and crucially putting them ahead on total scores for.

There was still time for Mayo to be handed one last chance to land the score that would have secured home advantage at the last twelve stage but Aidan O’Shea saw his effort from a free lack the necessary flight as Míchéal Martin safely gathered in the Cork goalmouth.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Colm O'Callaghan and Jordan Flynn compete for possession. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The upshot is Cork were buoyant at the final whistle with a home tie in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next weekend, while Mayo are left uncertain and facing a trip on the road.

The first half was a largely positive affair from Cork’s viewpoint. They frustrated Mayo by keeping them at bay and executed a series of excellent defensive turnovers before breaking at pace. Those counter-attacks yielded points from different sources – defenders Rory Maguire and Tommy Walsh, midfielder Colm O’Callaghan and forward Eoghan McSweeney, drafted in to start late on, all raising white flags from open play.

Mayo demonstrated flashes of their attacking capacity. Ryan O’Donoghue was their best forward early on, typically elusive as he struck three points, fouled himself for two of the frees he converted.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Tommy Conroy and Ryan O'Donoghue. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Aidan O’Shea cantered into space twelve minutes in and drilled a shot with the bottom corner of the net in mind, but Míchéal Aodh Martin’s boot diverted the ball past the post. Colm Reape confidently tapped the ’45 over the bar and intervened at the opposite end before the half was out to tip away a clipped shot by Ian Maguire. Cork had no such joy from the subsequent placed ball, Brian Hurley’s tamely-struck shot dropping harmlessly short.

It was delicately poised at the break, 0-6 to 0-5 in Cork’s favour, after a period where the teams had been level on four occasions.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Cork's Ian Maguire in action against Mayo. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Mayo got a grip on the game in the third quarter. Jordan Flynn was outstanding, he hit four points overall and three of those arrived in the third quarter. The last of those put Mayo 0-11 to 0-8 clear and then Conroy’s had the look of a defining moment.

Yet Cork wrestled back the momentum with substitutes Sherlock, John O’Rourke and Jones supplying the scoring inspiration to ensure they claimed a major scalp.

Scorers for Cork: Steven Sherlock 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-1f, 0-1 ’45), Brian Hurley 0-2 (0-1f), Rory Maguire 0-2, Colm O’Callaghan 0-1, Chris Óg Jones 0-1, John O’Rourke 0-1, Tommy Walsh 0-1, Eoghan McSweeney 0-1.

Scorers for Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue 0-5 (0-4f), Jordan Flynn 0-4, Tommy Conroy 1-1, Colm Reape 0-1 (0-1 ’45).

Cork

1. Míchéal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 6. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 19. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

5. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), 3. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

12. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), 13. Sean Powter (Douglas), 10. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

11. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), 14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven – captain), 21. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

Subs

25. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) for Deane (temp) (41)

23. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for McSweeney (51)

22. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers) for Hurley (inj) (55)

4. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers) for Fahy (59)

15. Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary) for Powter (64)

24. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for O’Hanlon (66)

Mayo

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 4. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)

7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels – captain), 6. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 21. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 11. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 24, Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 14. James Carr (Ardagh), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Subs

17. Tommy Conroy (The Neale) for Carr (half-time)

19. Enda Hession (Garrymore) for Coyne (52)

22. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport) for Coen (52)

23. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore) for McHugh (67)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)