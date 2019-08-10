Mayo, Cork, Kerry and Galway unveil sides for All-Ireland minor semi-finals

MAYO, CORK, KERRY and Galway have all shown their hand ahead of this weekend’s Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor semi-finals in Croke Park.

The Green and Red young guns face Cork [throw-in 3pm] ahead of the highly anticipated senior last four meeting of Mayo and Dublin at HQ this evening, while the Kerry minors’ bid for six in-a-row continues in their curtain-raiser against Galway tomorrow [throw-in 1.30pm] . Afterwards, the county seniors go head-to-head with Tyrone for a coveted All-Ireland final spot.

The Kingdom make no changes to their starting side tomorrow after their recent comeback win over Tyrone.

Source: Kerry GAA.

In their way are Connacht finalists Galway, who saw off Leinster champions Kildare in their quarter-final tie.

And this evening, Connacht champions Mayo are just one game away from a first minor final since 2013 after a thrilling two-point win over Dublin.

They may be favourites after that one, but Cork will be full of confidence after a 12-point win over back-to-back Ulster champions Monaghan in their quarter-final outing.

The teams are as follows:

Mayo

1. Luke Jennings – Ballinrobe

2. Alfie Morrison – Louisburgh

3. Oisin Tunney – Breaffy

4. Aidan Cosgrove – Kiltimagh

5. Shaun Dempsey – Balla

6. Ruairi Keane – Mayo Gaels

7. Eoin Gilraine – Ballinrobe

8. Paddy Heneghan – Castlebar Mitchels

9. Ethan Henry – Mayo Gaels

10. Ciaran Mylett – Castlebar Mitchels

11. Owen McHale – Belmullet

12. Dylan Thornton – Ballina Stephenites

13. Paul Walsh – Castlebar Mitchels

14. Mark Tighe – Cill Chomain

15. Frank Irwin – Ballina Stephenites.

Cork

1 Cian O’ Leary – Douglas

2 Adam Walsh Murphy – Valley Rovers

3 Daniel Linehan – Castlemagner

4 Daniel Peet – Clonakilty

5 Darragh Cashman – Millstreet

6 Neil Lordan – Ballinora

7 Joseph O’ Shea – Urhan

8 Jack Lawton – Argideen Rangers

9 Kelan Scannell – Carbery Rangers

10 Hugh Murphy – Eire Og

11 Conor Corbett – Clyda Rovers (captain)

12 Eoghan Nash – Douglas

13 Michael O’ Neill – Buttevant

14 Patrick Campbell – Nemo Rangers

15 Jack Cahalane – Castlehaven

Kerry

1. Devon Burns (Na Gaeil)

2. Luke Chester (Auston Stacks)

3. Alan Dineen (Rathmore)

4. Kieran O’Sullivan (Cromane)

5. Eoghan O’Sullivan (Killarney Legion)

6. Adam Curran (Austin Stacks)

7. Sean O’Brien (Beaufort)

8. Cathal Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

9. Ronan Collins (Gneeveguilla)

10. Colin Crowley (Templenoe)

11. Jack O’Connor (Beaufort) (c)

12. Darragh Lynch (Listowel Emmets)

13. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

14. Gearóid Hassett (Laune Rangers)

15. Emmet O’Shea (Fossa)

Galway

1. Donie Halleran

2. Jonathan McGrath

3. Ruairí King

4. Liam Tevnan

5. Cian Hernon

6. Ethan Fiorentini

7. Kyle O’Neill

8. James McLaughlin

9. Daniel O’Flaherty

10. Evan Nolan

11. Warren Seoige

12. Dylan Brady

13. Nathan Grainger

14. Tomo Culhane

15. Daniel Cox

