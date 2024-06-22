Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Derry players celebrate after forcing the game into extra-time. James Crombie/INPHO
tight margins

Derry advance to All-Ireland quarter-finals after dramatic penalty shootout with Mayo

Spot kicks were required to separate the sides in MacHale Park.
9.10pm, 22 Jun 2024
2.8k
28

Derry 0-15

Mayo 1-12

(Derry win 4-3 after penalties)

Mike Finnerty reports from MacHale Park

DERRY HAVE BOOKED their place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals after a dramatic penalty shootout against Mayo.

Shane McGuigan, Conor Glass, Ciarán McFaul and Conor Doherty all slotted their shots to send Derry through. Cillian O’Connor, Diarmuid O’Connor and Conor Loftus were all on target for Mayo while Paul Towey’s effort was saved, as was the kick from Ryan O’Donoghue.

The sides could not be separated after normal time or extra-time with the lead changing hands throughout a gripping contest.

Chrissy McKaigue scored the late equaliser for Derry to send the game to extra-time while Jordan Flynn was the one to rescue Mayo with a shot at the death to send the contest to penalties where Mickey Harte’s side prevailed.

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
Mike Finnerty
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
28
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     