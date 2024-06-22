Derry advance to All-Ireland quarter-finals after dramatic penalty shootout with Mayo

Derry 0-15

Mayo 1-12

(Derry win 4-3 after penalties)

Mike Finnerty reports from MacHale Park

DERRY HAVE BOOKED their place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals after a dramatic penalty shootout against Mayo.

Shane McGuigan, Conor Glass, Ciarán McFaul and Conor Doherty all slotted their shots to send Derry through. Cillian O’Connor, Diarmuid O’Connor and Conor Loftus were all on target for Mayo while Paul Towey’s effort was saved, as was the kick from Ryan O’Donoghue.

The sides could not be separated after normal time or extra-time with the lead changing hands throughout a gripping contest.

Chrissy McKaigue scored the late equaliser for Derry to send the game to extra-time while Jordan Flynn was the one to rescue Mayo with a shot at the death to send the contest to penalties where Mickey Harte’s side prevailed.

More to follow…

