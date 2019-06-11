This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday away trips for Mayo and Tyrone - GAA confirm All-Ireland qualifier fixture details

Seven games will take place on Saturday 22 June with one match on the Sunday.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 2:42 PM
28 minutes ago 886 Views No Comments
Mayo are heading to Newry while Tyrone are away to Longford.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

MAYO AND TYRONE, the beaten All-Ireland senior football finalists from the last three seasons, will both begin their 2019 backdoor campaigns with away Saturday qualifiers on 22 June.

After yesterday morning’s draw for Round 2 of the All-Ireland senior championship, the GAA have today finalised the fixture details for those games.

Tyrone will travel to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park to face Longford at 5pm and Mayo are heading to Páirc Esler in Newry to take on Down at 7pm. The eagerly-awaited showdown between Monaghan and Armagh in Clones has been pencilled in for 7pm as well.

Antrim’s home tie against Kildare has been scheduled for Corrigan Park in Belfast at 3pm with the venue subject to inspection and safety certification.

Seven ties in total will take place on Saturday 22 June with the meeting of Offaly against Sligo pencilled in for Sunday 23 June.

A triple-header of hurling finals have also been announced for that Saturday afternoon in Croke Park.

Here are the fixture details in full:

Saturday 22 June

All-Ireland SFC Round Two
Antrim v Kildare, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 3pm – (Venue subject to inspection & safety certification)
Longford v Tyrone, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 5pm
Derry v Laois, Owenbeg, 5pm
Westmeath v Limerick, Mullingar, 6pm
Leitrim v Clare, Carrick-on-Shannon, 6pm
Monaghan v Armagh, Clones, 7pm
Down v Mayo, Newry, 7pm

Lory Meagher Cup final
Leitrim v Lancashire, Croke Park, 12pm

Christy Ring Cup final
Down v Meath, Croke Park, 2pm

Nicky Rackard Cup final
Armagh v Sligo, Croke Park, 4pm

Sunday 23 June

All-Ireland SFC Round Two
Offaly v Sligo, Tullamore, 2pm

 

