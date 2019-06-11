Saturday away trips for Mayo and Tyrone - GAA confirm All-Ireland qualifier fixture details

Mayo are heading to Newry while Tyrone are away to Longford.

Mayo are heading to Newry while Tyrone are away to Longford.

MAYO AND TYRONE, the beaten All-Ireland senior football finalists from the last three seasons, will both begin their 2019 backdoor campaigns with away Saturday qualifiers on 22 June.

After yesterday morning’s draw for Round 2 of the All-Ireland senior championship, the GAA have today finalised the fixture details for those games.

Tyrone will travel to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park to face Longford at 5pm and Mayo are heading to Páirc Esler in Newry to take on Down at 7pm. The eagerly-awaited showdown between Monaghan and Armagh in Clones has been pencilled in for 7pm as well.

Antrim’s home tie against Kildare has been scheduled for Corrigan Park in Belfast at 3pm with the venue subject to inspection and safety certification.

Seven ties in total will take place on Saturday 22 June with the meeting of Offaly against Sligo pencilled in for Sunday 23 June.

A triple-header of hurling finals have also been announced for that Saturday afternoon in Croke Park.

Here are the fixture details in full:

Saturday 22 June

All-Ireland SFC Round Two

Antrim v Kildare, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 3pm – (Venue subject to inspection & safety certification)

Longford v Tyrone, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 5pm

Derry v Laois, Owenbeg, 5pm

Westmeath v Limerick, Mullingar, 6pm

Leitrim v Clare, Carrick-on-Shannon, 6pm

Monaghan v Armagh, Clones, 7pm

Down v Mayo, Newry, 7pm

Lory Meagher Cup final

Leitrim v Lancashire, Croke Park, 12pm

Christy Ring Cup final

Down v Meath, Croke Park, 2pm

Nicky Rackard Cup final

Armagh v Sligo, Croke Park, 4pm

Sunday 23 June

All-Ireland SFC Round Two

Offaly v Sligo, Tullamore, 2pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!