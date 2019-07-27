Mayo hit five goals to defeat Dublin in All-Ireland minor quarter-final thriller

Mayo 5-12

Dublin 2-19

Daragh Small reports from Longford

LUKE JENNINGS PULLED off a stunning point-blank save to deny Fionn Murray as Mayo advanced to the Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC semi-finals with a thrilling victory over Dublin at Pearse Park in Longford today.

The Connacht champions scored goals through Ethan Henry, Ciarán Mylett, Ruairí Keane, Rory Morrin and Paul Walsh but they relied on their goalkeeper to save the day.

Mayo were efficient with their goal chances in the first half while Dublin missed theirs and lost the kickout battle too.

Mylett landed the first Mayo point after a pass from Frank Irwin in the fourth minute and moments later Dara Fagan tied it up. But Mayo surged clear for the rest of the opening quarter and took a 2-3 to 0-2 lead after 15 minutes.

Ethan Henry opened his tally from a ’45 when Oran Farrell blocked a low goal-bound drive from Aidan Cosgrave’s boot however the first goal did arrive in the seventh minute.

Mark Tighe passed to Walsh and the Castlebar Mitchels danger man did the rest with a powerful run at the heart of the defence before a brilliant finish.

Fionn Murray scored a free and Dylan Thornton cancelled that out with a great point. Alfie Morrison stopped Luke Swan in his tracks when he was through on goal and then Mylett added a second Mayo goal.

Henry’s shot from long range hit the Dublin post and Mylett reacted first to tap home for a seven-point advantage. Murray scored two frees to reduce the arrears but three Frank Irwin points pushed the lead out further.

Dublin’s Colm Walsh, Murray, Ross Keogh and Alex Rogers all scored before the break but Mayo were 2-8 to 0-8 in front at half-time.

Henry scored Mayo’s third goal three minutes into the second half but Dublin hit back with five points in a row. Then Keane blasted to the net to give Mayo a 4-9 to 0-15 lead.

Goals from Luke Curran and Alex Rogers drew the sides level by the 51st minute but Morrin’s 55th minute strike sealed the win before Jennings performed heroics in the closing stages.

Scorers for Mayo: Frank Irwin 0-5 (0-3f), Ethan Henry 1-1 (0-1 45), Ciarán Mylett 1-1, Ruairí Keane 1-1, Rory Morrin 1-0, Paul Walsh 1-0, Dylan Thornton 0-3, John Grady 0-1

Scorers for Dublin: Fionn Murray 0-10 (0-5f, 0-2 45), Alex Rogers 1-3, Luke Curran 1-2 (0-1f), Dara Fagan 0-1, Colm Walsh 0-1, Ross Keogh 0-1, Luke Swan 0-1.

Mayo

1. Luke Jennings (Ballinrobe)

2. Alfie Morrison (Louisburgh)

3. Oisín Tunney (Breaffy)

11. Owen McHale (Belmullet)

5. Shaun Dempsey (Balla)

6. Ruairí Keane (Mayo Gaels)

7. Eoin Gilraine (Ballinrobe)

22. Mark Tighe (Cill Chomáin)

9. Ethan Henry (Mayo Gaels)

4. Aidan Cosgrove (Kiltimagh)

13. Paul Walsh (Castlebar Mitchels)

12. Dylan Thornton (Ballina Stephenites)

10. Ciarán Mylett (Castlebar Mitchels)

14. Ray Walsh (Westport)

15. Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites)

Subs

18. Rory Morrin (Ballina Stephenites) for Tunney (30)

8. Paddy Heneghan (Castlebar Mitchels) for R Walsh (35)

20. John Grady (Westport) for Mylett (40)

23. Ciarán Boland (Ballina Stephenites) for Morrison (45)

24. Conor Reid (Bohola Moy Davitts) for Tighe (52)

21. Ronan Hughes (The Neale) for Henry (63)

Dublin

1. Hugh O’Sullivan (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

4. Conor Archer (Naomh Mearnóg)

3. Oran Farrell (Castleknock)

5. Kieran Conroy (St Patrick’s Donabate)

7. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes)

8. Harry Colclough (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

2. Conor Tyrell (St Oliver Plunkett’s / Eoghan Ruadh)

9. Colm Walsh (Lucan Sarsfields)

19. Senan Forker (Castleknock)

10. Dara Fagan (Clontarf)

11. Seán Kinsella (Fingal Ravens)

12. Fionn Murray (Thomas Davis)

13. Alex Rogers (Clann Mhuire)

14. Luke Swan (Castleknock)

15. Robbie Bolger (Ballymun Kickhams)

Subs

20. Ross Keogh (St Sylvester’s) for Bolger (24)

24. Liam Fenton (Ballinteer St John’s) for Fagan (30)

23. David O’Dowd (Cuala) for Colclough (35)

18. Alex Watson (Castleknock) for Purcell (36)

21. Luke Curran (Westmanstown Gaels) for Kinsella (40)

17. Michael Nealon (Kilmacud Crokes) for Farrell (black card) (57)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!