Oisin Mullin back in Mayo starting side as they face Dublin in Croke Park

AFTER TURNING DOWN a move to the AFL to stay in Ireland, Oisín Mullin is set to return to action for Mayo on Saturday night after being named in the team to face Dublin for the Croke Park clash.

Mullin, who was set to move to pursue an Aussie Rules career with Geelong before opting to stay at home, has been selected at wing-back, in what will be his first appearance for Mayo since last year’s All-Ireland final loss against Tyrone.

Elsewhere James Horan has rung the changes for the Round 3 encounter from the team that defeated Monaghan last time out. Rory Brickenden and Donnacha McHugh are others to come into the defence, while Matthew Ruane is back from suspension to star at midfield.

New faces in attack are Jack Carney, a recent All-Ireland club junior winner with Kilmeena, and Paul Towey, who played for UL in the Sigerson Cup final last night.

Long-serving forward Kevin McLoughlin features amongst the substitutes for the game against Dessie Farrell’s Dublin side, as the teams renew acquaintances for the first time since last August’s epic All-Ireland semi-final clash.

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Lee Keegan (Westport), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 4. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

5. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine), 6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore – captain), 7. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina)

10. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber), 11. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber), 12. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)

13. Paul Towey (Charlestown), 14. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet), 15. Aiden Orme (Knockmore)

Subs

16. Rory Byrne (Castlebar Mitchels)

17. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites)

18. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)

19. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

20. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

21. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

22. Conor O’Shea (Breaffy)

23. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

24. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)

25. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

26. Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

