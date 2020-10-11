Mayo's All-Ireland and Connacht winning manager steps down after five years in charge

MAYO ALL-IRELAND winning boss Mike Solan has stepped down from his role as manager of the county’s U20 football side.

Solan first took charge in October 2015 for the team that competed in the U21 grade then and steered Mayo to All-Ireland glory with a final win over Cork in Ennis.

In addition to that 2016 Connacht U21 triumph, Solan was also at the helm when Mayo won the provincial U20 title in 2018 before they lost out to Kildare in an All-Ireland decider in Croke Park.

Mayo’s U20 campaign ended at the opening hurdle last February when they lost out 3-2 in a penalty shootout against Galway in Castlebar.

Mike Solan has today confirmed he will be stepping down as U20 football manager.

All involved with Mayo GAA thank Mike for all his efforts over the past 5 years and wish him all the best for the future.

↪️https://t.co/6JXecr3oRC #mayogaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/sSuCfz8i8J — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) October 11, 2020

The Ballaghaderreen club man was praised by Mayo chairman Liam Moffatt for his contribution to the county’s fortunes and in his own statement he described the role as ‘the greatest honour of my life’.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Solan’s statement in full reads:

I would like to thank everyone who has been involved with us over the last five years. It has been the greatest honour of my life to be able to represent Mayo and to do so with the finest of people. I would like to say a special thank you to the players who have represented Mayo with such distinction over our tenure. They always represented their county with the pride and passion that it deserves and the future for Mayo football is very bright. I would also like to thank all the clubs for the courtesy that have shown us in this role and for all their time and effort in producing players for us as management team to work with. I will take a lifetime of happy memories and friendships with me and would like to wish Mayo success at all levels in to the future. Finally, I would like to thank my family, most especially, my wife Rosmmary, for her unwavering support the last five years.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!