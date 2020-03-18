This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayo GAA suspend levy payments to clubs due to Covid-19 crisis

The suspension will cover the months of March and April before then being reviewed.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 11:57 AM
1 hour ago 1,342 Views 1 Comment
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MAYO HAVE ANNOUNCED a suspension of levy payments for all clubs in the county for the next two months due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The GAA last week announced a national suspension of all sporting activities for their member organisations until 29 March and mindful of financial difficulties for clubs, Mayo have announced the measure this morning to assist them.

The suspension will cover the months of March and April before then being reviewed.

The full statement released from the Mayo county board reads:

“In light of the current Covid-19 situation we are all facing, the Mayo GAA Executive can confirm we will be suspending all levy payments to our clubs for the months of March and April.

“We appreciate many clubs and their members are facing an uncertain future and we want to try and help ease the burden on all clubs across the county by suspending their payments during this time. This situation will be reviewed next month and clubs will be updated accordingly.

“We would also like to acknowledge the good work many clubs are currently undertaking to help the more vulnerable members of their community during this time and we thank them for this invaluable effort. Clubs are reminded to continue to follow the HSE and Government guidelines as best they can to avoid the spread of Covid-19.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

