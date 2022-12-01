Mayo GAA to 'consider all other options' for LGBTQ+ support after jersey request rejected

MAYO GAA SAY they will “consider all other options” to express their support for the LGBTQ+ community after their request to have rainbow-coloured numbers on their jerseys for the National League was rejected by the GAA.

The proposal was submitted in conjunction with Mayo’s charity partner Mindspace Mayo, but was denied by Croke Park chiefs according to reports earlier this week.

Advertisement

A statement from Mayo GAA to The42 today reads that they will now explore other ways they can showcase their solidarity with members of the LGBTQ+ community, including the wearing of rainbow-coloured laces.

“Mayo GAA acknowledges the reply from Croke Park regarding our application to wear rainbow-coloured numbers on the jersey of our senior football and hurling teams for the National Football and Hurling Leagues in 2023.

“We will now consider all other options to support the LGBTQ+ community including wearing rainbow coloured laces as suggested by An Coiste Bainistíochta in Croke Park. Mayo GAA would like to reiterate its support for all sections of the community and encourages everyone to partake in our games.”

In 2015, referee David Gough was denied permission to wear a rainbow-coloured wristband while officiating a game to promote the ‘Yes’ vote ahead of the marriage referendum. The GAA’s decision at the time was based on the grounds that the association is apolitical.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!