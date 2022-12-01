Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 1 December 2022
Advertisement

Mayo GAA to 'consider all other options' for LGBTQ+ support after jersey request rejected

Their request to include rainbow-coloured numbers on the jerseys was denied by the GAA.

1 hour ago 1,571 Views 5 Comments
Mayo GAA is exploring the possibility of wearing rainbow-coloured laces instead.
Mayo GAA is exploring the possibility of wearing rainbow-coloured laces instead.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

MAYO GAA SAY they will “consider all other options” to express their support for the LGBTQ+ community after their request to have rainbow-coloured numbers on their jerseys for the National League was rejected by the GAA.

The proposal was submitted in conjunction with Mayo’s charity partner Mindspace Mayo, but was denied by Croke Park chiefs according to reports earlier this week.

A statement from Mayo GAA to The42 today reads that they will now explore other ways they can showcase their solidarity with members of the LGBTQ+ community, including the wearing of rainbow-coloured laces.

“Mayo GAA acknowledges the reply from Croke Park regarding our application to wear rainbow-coloured numbers on the jersey of our senior football and hurling teams for the National Football and Hurling Leagues in 2023.

“We will now consider all other options to support the LGBTQ+ community including wearing rainbow coloured laces as suggested by An Coiste Bainistíochta in Croke Park. Mayo GAA would like to reiterate its support for all sections of the community and encourages everyone to partake in our games.”

In 2015, referee David Gough was denied permission to wear a rainbow-coloured wristband while officiating a game to promote the ‘Yes’ vote ahead of the marriage referendum. The GAA’s decision at the time was based on the grounds that the association is apolitical. 

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie