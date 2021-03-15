BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 15 March 2021
Advertisement

Mayo unveil new jersey ahead of 2021 GAA season

The jersey will be donned by all the county’s football and hurling sides when action resumes.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 15 Mar 2021, 10:46 AM
1 hour ago 1,765 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5381751
Diarmuid O'Connor wearing the new jersey.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Diarmuid O'Connor wearing the new jersey.
Diarmuid O'Connor wearing the new jersey.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MAYO GAA HAVE launched their new jersey ahead of the 2021 inter-county campaign.

The home jersey, produced by Intersport Elverys with O’Neills, Mayo GAA and Mayo LGFA, will be donned by all the county’s football and hurling sides when action resumes this year. 

Inspired by the 2006 pinstriped jersey it will go on sale on 5 May and will be available to buy exclusively through Elverys.ie until stores across the country re-open.

kathryn-sullivan Mayo ladies footballer Kathryn Sullivan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

cathal-freeman Mayo hurler Cathal Freeman. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie