Mayo unveil new jersey ahead of 2021 GAA season

MAYO GAA HAVE launched their new jersey ahead of the 2021 inter-county campaign.

The home jersey, produced by Intersport Elverys with O’Neills, Mayo GAA and Mayo LGFA, will be donned by all the county’s football and hurling sides when action resumes this year.

Inspired by the 2006 pinstriped jersey it will go on sale on 5 May and will be available to buy exclusively through Elverys.ie until stores across the country re-open.

Mayo ladies footballer Kathryn Sullivan. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Mayo hurler Cathal Freeman. Source: James Crombie/INPHO