Dublin: 13°C Saturday 16 October 2021
Mayo champions reach quarter-finals, Corofin and Mountbellew into Galway last four

Elsewhere today, Tullamore booked their place in the Offaly senior football final.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Oct 2021, 8:09 PM
Knockmore players celebrating last year's Mayo final success.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Knockmore players celebrating last year's Mayo final success.
Knockmore players celebrating last year's Mayo final success.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CHAMPIONS KNOCKMORE ARE back in the Mayo senior quarter-finals as they bagged the victory they needed in their last group game today.

Knockmore, who ended a 23-year title wait last year, had been under pressure after losing their opening game but have now recovered with two wins to reach the last eight.

Their 3-15 to 2-10 success today over Charlestown sees them bag second spot in Group 2, with Belmullet finishing top after their 1-9 to 1-8 victory over Aghamore today.

Last night in Group 3, Ballaghderreen drew 1-11 to 0-14 against Castlebar Mitchels, a result that was good enough to see the latter bag the second qualification spot from that group while 2019 finalists Ballaghderreen exit the championship.

Westport finished top of that group, resounding victors today by 3-16 to 0-4 over Balla.

Garrymore and Breaffy have already qualified from Group 4 for the Mayo quarter-finals while the Group 1 games tomorrow will determine which two of Ballintubber, Ballina Stephenites and Claremorris will advance. Ballintubber as group leaders are in pole position there.

In Galway, Mountbellew-Moylough and Corofin are the first two teams safely through to the semi-finals after their successes in today’s action in Tuam Stadium.

Mountbellew-Moylough, who have lost four of the last six finals, won out after extra-time by 4-12 to 2-13 over Annaghdown, registering three goals in the first-half of that additional period in a key scoring spree. 

Corofin, title winners for seven straight seasons before losing last year’s semi-final, were too strong for Milltown with their 1-12 to 0-8 win.

In Offaly, Tullamore returned to the final for the second successive year after their 4-10 to 0-14 success over Ferbane in today’s semi-final. Luke Egan hit the net twice for the winners and they will now meet Rhode or Durrow, who face off tomorrow, in the final.

Elsewhere today there was senior football quarter-final ties in Longford, Derry and Westmeath.

Results

Mayo SFC

Group 2

  • Belmullet 1-9 Aghamore 1-8
  • Knockmore 3-15 Charlestown Sarsfields 2-10

Group 3

  • Westport 3-16 Balla 0-4

Galway SFC quarter-finals

  • Mountbellew-Moylough 4-12 Annaghdown 2-13 (after extra-time)
  • Corofin 1-12 Milltown 0-8

Offaly SFC semi-final

  • Tullamore 4-10 Ferbane 0-14

Westmeath SFC quarter-final

  • St Loman’s Mullingar 1-10 Caulry 0-8

Longford SFC quarter-finals

  • Killoe Young Emmets 2-11 Abbeylara 0-14
  • Mullinalaghta St Columba’s 3-13 Carrickedmond 0-6

Derry SFC quarter-finals

  • Lavey 2-8 Ballinderry 1-7
  • Slaughtneil v Eoghan Rua Coleraine, 6.45pm

