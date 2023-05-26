Goals key for Mayo as they claim Connacht final win over Galway

Mayo 2-13

Galway 1-10

John Fallon reports from Tuam Stadium

CHAMPIONS MAYO CAPTURED their 42nd Connacht minor title when two goals in the third quarter proved decisive in an entertaining decider at Tuam Stadium.

Galway, who went on to lift the All-Ireland title last year when they defeated Mayo after losing the Connacht title, will need to do something special again this summer as their quest for a first minor provincial crown since 2018 came up short.

Galway led by 0-8 to 0-7 at the break after an opening half where both teams were on top for periods in the perfect conditions at Tuam Stadium.

Galway made the better start and rattled off the opening three points, with captain Shay McGlinchey getting two excellent efforts from distance off either foot after Charlie Cox had got them off the mark with a fourth minute free.

Tom Lydon, who got the winner last week against Roscommon in the semi-final, opened Mayo’s account after 14 minutes and that sparked a run of five points in a row with Tiernan Egan and Senan Guilfoyle also finding the range after a brace from Darragh Beirne to lead by 0-5 to 0-3 after 22 minutes.

But then Galway got on top again and landed the next four scores through Ciarán Mulhern, Cox, Ross Coen and Daniel Fitzmaurice to lead by 0-7 to 0-5 approaching half-time.

Mayo captain Rio Mortimer, son of former All-Star Kenneth, went forward to shoot an excellent point and his half-back partner Fionan O’Reilly also landed a point in response to a snapped effort from Galway midfielder Olan Kelly to lead by the minimum at the interval.

The sides twice exchanged points in the opening five minutes of the second-half but then Mayo struck a telling blow when Lydon blasted home a penalty after 41 minutes after sub Gavin Forry was fouled.

Evan Logan / INPHO Tommy Lydon scores a penalty for Mayo. Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

Mayo, whose second-half subs made a big impact, struck another huge blow when another replacement Thomas Tuffy slotted home a fine goal into the bottom left corner to lead by 2-10 to 0-10 going into the final quarter.

Galway sub Fionán Ó Conghaile, just seconds on the field, fired home a goal 12 minutes from time after collecting a pass from another sub Stephen O’Grady to cut the gap to 2-10 to 1-10 but two more points from Lydon and one from man-of-the-match Beirne wrapped up a deserved win.

Scorers for Mayo: Tom Lydon 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), Darragh Beirne 0-5 (0-2f), Thomas Tuffy 1-0, Tiernan Egan 0-1, Rio Mortimer 0-1, Fionan O’Reilly 0-1, Senan Guilfoyle 0-1, Gavin Forry 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Charlie Cox 0-3 (0-2f), Fionán Ó Conghaile 1-0, Shay McGlinchey 0-2, Ross Coen 0-1, Olan Kelly 0-1, Ciarán Mulhern 0-1f, Ciarán McDonagh 0-1, Daniel Fitzmaurice 0-1.

Mayo

1. Conor Meaney (Westport)

2. James Lavelle (Beal an Mhuirthead), 3. Eoin McGreal (Garrymore), 4. Yousif Coghill (Breaffy)

5. Jamie Clarke (Bohola Moy Davitts), 6. Rio Mortimer (Claremorris), 7. Fionan O’Reilly (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Tiernan Egan (Hollymount/Carramore), 9. Shane Cunningham (Castlebar Mitchels)

10. Colm Lynch (Parke Keelogues Crimlin), 11. Tommy Lydon (The Neale), 12. Dara Neary (Parke Keelogues Crimlin)

13. Darragh Bernie (Claremorris), 14. Josh Carey (Kiltane), 15. Senan Guilfoyle (Eastern Gaels)

Subs

21. Gavin Forry (Castlebar Mitchels) for Carey (35)

22. Thomas Tuffy (Swinford) for Neary (41)

20. Conor Ryder (Bohola Moy Davitts) for Ruder (55)

23. Ryan Gibbons (Castlebar Mitchels) for Lynch (62)

Galway

1. Cillian Walsh (Calregalway)

2. Tiarán Proulx (Mountbellew/Moylough), 3. Conor McNally (Caherlistrane), 4. Vincent Gill (Corofin)

5. Brian O’Malley (Kilconly), 6. Ross Coen (Corofin), 7. Seán Rhattigan (Tuam Stars)

8. Shay McGlinchey (Tuam Stars), 9. Olan Kelly (Annaghdown)

10. Mikey Mulryan (Caltra), 11. Ciarán Mulhern (Mountbellew/Moylough), 12. Ciarán McDonagh (Oranmore-Maree)

13. Charlie Cox (Moycullen), 14. Seán Walsh (Moycullen), 15. Daniel Fitzmaurice (Claregalway)

Subs

22. Stephen O’Grady (Kinvara) for Walsh (25)

18. Seán O’Flynn (Claregalway) for Rattigan (39)

20. Ruairi Walkin (Dunmore MacHales) for McDonagh (44)

23. Fionán Ó Conghaile (An Cheathrú Rua) for Fitzmaurice (48)

24. Cillian Gannon (Clifden) for Cox (64)

Referee: D Lyons (Roscommon).