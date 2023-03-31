Mayo and Galway name teams for National Football League final

MAYO AND Galway have named their teams for Sunday’s Division 1 National Football League final, which kicks off at 4pm in Croke Park (live on TG4).

Regular starters Colm Reape, Jack Coyne, David McBrien, Paddy Durcan, Conor Loftus, Diarmuid O’Connor, Fionn McDonagh, Jack Carney, James Carr and Ryan O’Donoghue are all set to feature for Kevin McStay’s side.

In total, Mayo have made 10 changes from the team’s most recent game, a loss to Monaghan that was a dead rubber from their perspective.

Galway, meanwhile, have gone with two alterations to the starting lineup from last weekend’s win over Kerry.

Goalkeeper Bernard Power and Tomo Culhane make way, while Connor Gleeson and Robert Finnerty come into the team.

Mayo

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis) 3. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen) 4. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore) 6. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 7. Paddy Durcan (captain, Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy) 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport) 11. Jack Carney (Kilmeena) 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy) 14. James Carr (Ardagh) 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore Machales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3. Sean Kelly (Moycullen), 4. Sean Fitzgerald (Bearna)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 7. Cian Hernon (Bearna)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 9. John Maher (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 11. Johnny Heaney (Killannin), 12. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra) 14. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes), 15. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

Subs: 16. Bernard Power (Corofin) 17. Jack Glynn (Claregalway) 18. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill/Knocknacarra) 19. Paul Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn) 20. Ryan Monaghan (Oughterard) 21. Patrick Kelly (Mountbellew/Moylough) 22. Owen Gallagher (Maigh Cuilinn) 23. Tomo Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra) 24. Dessie Conneely (Maigh Cuilinn) 25. Damien Comer (Annaghdown) 26. Ian Burke (Corofin)

