Mayo fire 3-23 as they hammer Galway in football league clash in Tuam

Mayo 3-23

Galway 0-17

John Fallon reports from Tuam Stadium

MAYO HIT THE ground running in their first match since March to score an incredible 15 points win over Galway at Tuam Stadium.

Mayo scored more in the opening half than in any of their five games in the league to open up a remarkable 2-17 to 0-7 interval lead.

They had the breeze behind them but were dominant throughout the field and led by 1-5 to 0-1 after just twelve minutes with Mark Moran crowning his debut with a well-worked goal.

Galway, who lost Damien Comer and Johnny Duane to early injuries, responded with two points from Paul Conroy and one from Rob Finnerty to cut the gap to four, but it was all Mayo after that.

A point from Tommy Conroy increased their lead to 1-9 to 0-5 after 21 minutes and while Galway tacked on two frees from Finnerty, Mayo turned the screw in the closing eleven minutes of the opening half when they hit 1-7 without reply.

Wing-back Paddy Durcan went forward to finish off another flowing move with a low shot to the net and four points from Cillian O’Connor and one apiece from Aidan O’Shea and Conroy sent James Horan’s men leading by 16 points at the break.

Galway tried to rally after the restart and while they outscored Mayo by 0-6 to 0-3, they did not look like getting in for a goal to ignite a comeback.

Instead, it was Mayo who struck for another goal when Moran delivered a ball from the left for Conor Loftus to collect ahead of Galway goalkeeper Connor Gleeson and drill low to the net to lead by 3-20 to 0-13 at the water break.

All that remained to be decided after that was the margin of victory as Mayo cantered home to an astonishing win.

Scorers for Mayo: Cillian O’Connor 0-10 (0-8f), Paddy Durcan 1-2, Conor Loftus 1-2 (0-1 mark), Mark Moran 1-2, Aidan O’Shea 0-3, Tommy Conroy 0-3, Stephen Coen 0-1 (mark).

Scorers for Galway: Rob Finnerty 0-7 (0-6f), Paul Conroy 0-3, Liam Silke 0-2, Gary O’Donnell 0-1, Cillian McDaid 0-1, Matthias Barrett 0-1, Céin D’Arcy 0-1, Adrian Varley 0-1.

Mayo

1 David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2 Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine)

3 David McBrien (Ballaghderreen)

4 Lee Keegan (Westport)

5 Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

6 Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

7 Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8 Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

9 Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

10 Fionn McDonagh (Westport)

11 Mark Moran (Westport)

12 Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13 Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

14 Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

15 Cillian O’Connor (Mayo)

Substitutes:

22 Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber) for McDonagh (44)

17 Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites) for McBrien (50)

24 Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet) for D O’Connor (55)

25 Darren Coen (Hollymount/Carramore) for C O’Connor (55)

21 Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers) for Ruane (64)

Galway

1 Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2 Conor Campbell (Claregalway)

3 Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Leitir Mór)

4 Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

5 Liam Silke (Corofin)

6 Johnny Duane (St James’)

7 Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbey)

8 Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)

9 John Maher (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

10 Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)

26 Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

12 Jason Leonard (Corofin)

13 Rob Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

15 Paul Conroy (St James’)

14 Ian Burke (Corofin)

Substitutes:

11 Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough) for Comer (4)

19 Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars) for Duane (10)

23 Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks) for Brannigan (29)

21 Tom Flynn (Athenry) for Maher (half-time)

20 Matthias Barrett (Leitir Mór) for D’Arcy (58)