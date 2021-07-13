Mayo beat All-Ireland champions Galway on penalties to reach Connacht U20 final

Mayo 0-11

Galway 1-8

(Mayo win 7-6 after penalties)

Daragh Small reports from Tuam

Conor Flynn slotted the winner as Mayo dumped the reigning All-Ireland U20 champions Galway out of the Connacht championship after penalties.

Galway were 0-3 to 0-2 ahead at the end of a dreadful first half at Tuam Stadium and although Mayo took the lead momentarily, it finished level again at the end of the 60 minutes.

Galway were 1-8 to 0-10 in front at half-time in extra time thanks to Nathan Grainger’s goal but the game went to penalties when it finished 1-8 to 0-11.

Warren Seoige and Paddy Heneghan both missed with their first attempts but Tony Gill’s shot was crucially saved by Ronan Connolly and Flynn scored the winner with Mayo’s eighth attempt.

Eleven of Galway’s starting 15 played a part in their thrilling All-Ireland final victory over Dublin at Croke Park last December.

And it was they who scored first, Ryan Monahan provided the assist and midfielder Conall Gallagher landed the opening score in the second minute.

Tomo Culhane was the dangerman for Galway and he was swarmed by the Mayo defence when he got his first touch.

Mayo finally scored in the seventh minute, Ultan O’Reilly found his way through a tight Galway rearguard and blasted the ball over the bar when he could have finished under it.

Culhane opened his account from a free but despite the perfect conditions for football both sides struggled to find their range early on. Galway held a 0-2 to 0-1 lead at the first water-break.

The sides continued to cancel each other out in the second quarter but Jack Mahon ended Mayo’s 16-minute wait for a score when he popped over a point from a free.

Galway centre-back Tony Gill could have scored a goal moments later. Alan Greene did the hard work and set him up only for goalkeeper Ronan Connolly to come out and smother the shot.

Mayo missed a glorious goal-scoring opportunity at the death when Owen McHale broke through but sent his shot to the left and wide.

Yet there was still time for Matthew Cooley to score a crucial point and give Galway a narrow half-time advantage.

Mahon gave Mayo the ideal start to the second half when he scored from a free but a fabulous Ryan Monahan effort pushed Galway back in front.

Gill doubled Galway’s lead but three points in a row from Jack Carney, Mahon and Frank Irwin put Mayo in front for the first time, 10 minutes into the second half.

Conor Flaherty saved well from Ryan Baynes to keep Galway in touch and then Culhane scored a stunning free from the right.

It was 0-6 to 0-6 at the final water-break and Mayo led briefly again before the end through a Connell Dempsey free only for substitute Nathan Grainger to reel them back in.

It finished level again at end of the hour but it took less than a minute for the game to catch fire. Culhane was fouled by full-back Ruairi Keane and Grainger sent his penalty past Ronan Connolly.

Dempsey hit back with a free and Dylan Thornton closed the gap even further, Mahon levelled it after half-time in extra-time and it went to penalties.

Scorers for Mayo: Jack Mahon 0-4 (0-3f), Conell Dempsey 0-2 (0-2f), Jack Carney 0-1, Ultan O’Reilly 0-1, F Irwin 0-1, Paddy Heneghan 0-1, Dylan Thornton 0-1

Scorers for Galway: Nathan Grainger 1-1 (1-0 pen), Tomo Culhane 0-3 (0-3f), Conall Gallagher 0-1, Matthew Cooley 0-1, Ryan Monahan 0-1, Tony Gill 0-1,

Mayo

1. Ronan Connolly (Ardnaree)

2. Sean Holmes (Knockmore), 3. Ruairi Keane (Mayo Gaels), 4. Eoin Gilrane (Ballinrobe).

5. Conor Flynn (Knockmore), 6. Ryan Baynes (Burrishoole), 7. Aidan Cosgrove (Kiltimagh).

8. Conor Dunleavy (Balla), 9. Jack Carney (Kilmeena).

10. Ethan Henry (Mayo Gaels), 11. Owen McHale (Beal an Mhuirthead), 12. Connell Dempsey (Knockmore).

13. Ultan O’Reilly (Castlebar Mitchels), 14. Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites), 15. Jack Mahon (Charlestown).

Substitutes:

18. Dylan Thornton (Ballina Stephenites) for O’Reilly (38)

17. Paddy Heneghan (Castlebar Mitchels) for McHale (47)

19. Conor Reid (Bohola Moy Davitts) for Gilraine (54)

23. Cian McHale (Bohola Moy Davitts) for Carney (81).

Galway

1. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

2. Jonathan McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3. Eoghan Geraghty (Oranmore-Maree), 4. Ruairi King (An Clochán).

5. Cian Hernon (Bearna), 6. Tony Gill (Corofin), 7. Dylan Brady (Corofin).

8. Conor Raftery (Glenamaddy), 9. Conall Gallagher (St Michaels).

10. Alan Greene (Oranmore-Maree), 11. Warren Seoige (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir), 12. Ryan Monahan (Oughterard).

13. Daniel Cox (Moycullen), 14. Tomo Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra), 15. Matthew Cooley (Corofin).

Substitutes:

19. Diarmuid Kilcommins (Annaghdown) for Greene (47)

20. James McLaughlin (Moycullen) for Gallagher (47)

22. Nathan Grainger (Claregalway) for Cooley (57)

21. Alan Morris (Caherlistrane) for Brady (64)

9. Conall Gallagher (St Michaels) for Raftery (70)

10. Alan Greene (Oranmore-Maree) for Morris (75)

23. Oisin Gormley (Bearna) for Monahan (79).

Referee: John Gilmartin (Sligo).