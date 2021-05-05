BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 5 May 2021
Keith Higgins to captain the Mayo hurlers for 2021

The four-time football All-Star will lead Derek Walsh’s men against Derry this Sunday, with Stephen Coyne appointed vice captain.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 5 May 2021, 12:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,258 Views 3 Comments
Keith Higgins blocking down Armagh's Simon McCrory in the 2016 Nicky Rackard Cup final.
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO
Keith Higgins blocking down Armagh's Simon McCrory in the 2016 Nicky Rackard Cup final.
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO

MAYO HAVE CONFIRMED that four-time football All-Star Keith Higgins will captain the county hurlers for 2021.

Higgins, 36, won eight Connacht senior football titles with Mayo during a glittering 14-year football career before retiring from the big-ball code in January and throwing his lot in with the hurlers.

Manager Derek Walsh has confirmed that the Ballyhaunis man will be assisted in his duties by Tooreen’s Stephen Coyne, who has been named vice captain.

Higgins has dipped in and out of inter-county hurling in the past, winning a Nicky Rackard Cup with Mayo in 2016. He sat out his county’s football league campaign two years later to hurl, winning a Division 2B title in the process.

Mayo will campaign in the same division this year. Walsh’s men begin their season in Castlebar this Sunday where they’ll host Derry (3pm).

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

