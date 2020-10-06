Mayo forward to find out later this week if he's sustained second serious knee injury in 14 months

MAYO FOOTBALLER JASON Doherty will find out later this week if he has sustained another serious knee injury after suffering a setback in training in recent days.

Jason Doherty in action for Mayo against Meath last summer. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Doherty has already been on the road to recovery after tearing his cruciate while in action for Mayo against Donegal in the Super 8s in Castlebar last summer.

That left him facing a long spell on the sidelines but he bounced back to line out for his club Burrishoole in the Mayo intermediate championship in August.

Doherty leaves the pitch injured in Castlebar last summer. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

He then was unfortunately hit with another knee injury in recent days with the results of a scan set to determine the extent of the knock.

“Jason Doherty suffered a knee injury in training in recent days,” a Mayo spokesperson told The42.

“He is currently undergoing further medical assessment by the Mayo medical team and will have a specialist review later this week.”

Mayo’s inter-county campaign is due to resume with league games against Galway on Sunday 18 October and Tyrone on Sunday 25 October, both in Castlebar.

Their Connacht championship opener is pencilled in for Sunday 1 November against Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon at 1.15pm.

