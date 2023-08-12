Mayo's Jason Doherty announces retirement from inter-county football

JASON DOHERTY HAS announced his retirement from inter-county football, ending a 12-year career with Mayo.

The Burrishoole clubman made 62 championship appearances for Mayo, scoring 6-49.

Doherty, 33, won two Connacht U21 titles (2008, 2009) before making his debut for the senior footballers in a league clash against Kerry in February 2011, with his championship debut following against London that summer.

In total, Doherty scored 17-153 for Mayo across 132 appearances in all competitions – placing him joint-eighth with James Nallen on the all-time Mayo appearances list.

Doherty won seven Connacht Championships and two League titles with Mayo, and was an All Star nominee in 2017.

“Playing for Mayo has been a huge honour for me since I first pulled on the jersey as a Mayo minor in 2007,” Doherty said.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Doherty playing for Mayo in 2022. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“I am so thankful for the experiences I’ve had and the memories I’ve made over the last 13 years. There were so many ups and downs along the way, but I feel incredibly lucky to have shared a dressing room with a bunch of highly driven, ambitious and talented guys who have now become friends for life.

“There are so many people who helped me along the way, including my club Burrishoole, the management teams who trusted me to wear the green and red jersey and every teammate I’ve has since 2011 who motivated me to max out on my efforts to reach a shared goal.

“My wife Caroline, in particular, made so many sacrifices so that I could play for Mayo for as long as I did. I will always be grateful to her. My parents James and Margaret, my entire family, also supported me every step of the way. It would have been impossible for me to give football so much time and attention without their unquestioning support and that is something I will never forget.

Mayo supporters are incredible. It was always special to run on a field, anywhere in Ireland, to a great Mayo roar and feed off the energy they sent from the terraces.

“I’d also like to thank my employer Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland and the various managers I’ve had over the years who gave me the flexibility to adapt my working week to accommodate the travel from Dublin to Mayo for training.

“Finally, I extend my best wishes to the management team and players involved with Mayo in 2024 and beyond. I’ll miss the environment, the craic, the challenges, the problem solving and the carb loading, but most of all I’ll miss that feeling of satisfaction after a hard-fought win and being able to look my teammates in the eye and have their respect. That’s what made it all worthwhile.”

Mayo manager Kevin McStay added: “When I was appointed Mayo manager, one of the first players I sought out was Jason.

“Every Mayo supporter is aware of his importance over the past decade. He was solid as a rock and a highly intelligent footballer with an instinctive understanding of what was needed on the field at any given time. He was also prepared to sacrifice himself for the team.

“He gave everything in 2023, when he recovered from his second serious injury to play for Mayo, but from talking to him at length, I respect his decision to step away now as he feels the time is right. Those who remain behind him are better players and men for having played with Jason Doherty.”

Doherty will continue to line out for his club, Burrishoole, in the Mayo Intermediate Championship.

