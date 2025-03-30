Kerry do enough to see off Mayo in half-hearted Division 1 league final

Kerry 1-18

Mayo 1-12

THE LAST TIME KERRY won the All Ireland, in Jack O’Connor’s third coming of 2022, they landed the league as an appetiser; also the last time they won the league.

They will take that as a positive omen as they defeated Mayo here in front of a crowd of 21,596. Maybe. It’s difficult to say as both teams were concerned with preserving their effort level ahead of the provincial championships.

With the league trophy rechristened the Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh Cup, Kerry had a greater motivation to go harder as Mayo have Sligo in their opening Connacht championship next weekend.

The Kingdom put together an impressive opening half, the highlight coming in the 12th minute when Mayo goalkeeper Colm Reape’s risky short kickout was dribbling towards the arc when David Clifford stole in for possession. A quick pass to his brother Paudie later and he set up Paul Geaney for a palmed finish to the net.

There was a brief glimpse of a Mayo comeback in the second half when Eoghan McLaughlin raced in for a goal and Ryan O’Donoghue converted a two-point free soon after to leave just three points in it with twenty minutes remaining.

However, Kerry righted themselves in time to hold on and land their 24th Allianz League title.

More to follow….