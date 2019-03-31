This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
In Pictures: Relive Mayo's first league title success since 2001 with victory over Kerry

Could it be Mayo’s year?

By Cian Roche Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 10:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,496 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4570391

IT WAS AN afternoon to remember for Mayo fans.

For those who made the trip to Croke Park, they will have watched James Horan’s men produce a resilient display to come from behind and beat an up-and-coming Kerry side.

A first national title in 18 years has sparked excitement in supporters around the country.

With Dublin looking off colour and the Westerners twice getting the better of the Kingdom – could this be Mayo’s year?

Relive some of the best images from today’s game.

Lee Keegan celebrates Lee Keegan celebrates after the trophy presentation. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Diarmuid O'Connor lifts the trophy Mayo's captain Diarmuid O'Connor lifts the trophy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ciaran Treacy celebrates Ciaran Treacy celebrates a score. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

David Clifford dejected David Clifford reacts to his late goal chance miss. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Diarmuid O'Connor scores a goal Diarmuid O'Connor punches a goal for Mayo. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Stephen O'Brien celebrates scoring their second goal Stephen O'Brien celebrates scoring Kerry's second goal of the game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Andy Moran with his son Ollie Andy Moran with his son, Ollie. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Mayo fans celebrate Mayo fans in Croke Park savour victory. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Aidan O'Shea celebrates with the trophy Aidan O'Shea holds aloft the league trophy. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Fergal Boland celebrates by throwing the trophy The Mayo team celebrate. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

