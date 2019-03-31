In Pictures: Relive Mayo's first league title success since 2001 with victory over Kerry

IT WAS AN afternoon to remember for Mayo fans.

For those who made the trip to Croke Park, they will have watched James Horan’s men produce a resilient display to come from behind and beat an up-and-coming Kerry side.

A first national title in 18 years has sparked excitement in supporters around the country.

With Dublin looking off colour and the Westerners twice getting the better of the Kingdom – could this be Mayo’s year?

Relive some of the best images from today’s game.

Lee Keegan celebrates after the trophy presentation. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Mayo's captain Diarmuid O'Connor lifts the trophy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Ciaran Treacy celebrates a score. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

David Clifford reacts to his late goal chance miss. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Diarmuid O'Connor punches a goal for Mayo. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Stephen O'Brien celebrates scoring Kerry's second goal of the game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Andy Moran with his son, Ollie. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Mayo fans in Croke Park savour victory. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Aidan O'Shea holds aloft the league trophy. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Mayo team celebrate. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

