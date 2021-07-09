Mayo could be without several players for Leitrim clash after being hit with Covid issues

JUST TWO DAYS out from their Connacht SFC semi-final against Leitrim, the Mayo squad are dealing with Covid-19 issues which could leave them without a number of players for Sunday’s game.

When contacted by The42 this morning, Mayo GAA did not indicate whether any members of James Horan’s squad had returned positive cases or were deemed close contacts of a confirmed case.

The game is still expected to go ahead, but it’s unclear at this stage how many players have been affected.

In a statement released this morning, the county board said: “Mayo GAA are currently working with the HSE on a number of Covid-19 related queries amongst members of the county senior football panel.

“Mayo GAA are following HSE guidelines and our senior team are continuing their preparation for Sunday’s Connacht Championship game versus Leitrim.”

Sligo were unable to field a team for last year’s provincial semi-final against Galway after a Covid outbreak in the squad.

However, All-Ireland finalists Mayo would expect to have the squad depth to deal with a number of absentees for the game against rank outsiders Leitrim.

The victors will face Galway in the Connacht final on 25 July.