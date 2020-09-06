This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 6 September 2020
Advertisement

Mayo apologise, refund fans and remove paywall after county semi-final stream failed

Breaffy v Westport can now be watched back in full and today’s fixtures have also been opened up for free viewing.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 9:03 AM
1 hour ago 3,089 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5196930
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MAYO GAA LAST night night issued an apology to supporters after their stream for the senior championship semi-final went down.

The live footage of Breaffy’s 0-15 to 0-13 win over Westport stopped after half-time due to technical issues with the company delivering the broadcast.

Mayo last night promised a full refund to those who had subscribed to watch the match via the service and this morning posted footage of the full match.

In addition, Mayo then tweeted that they will broadcast today’s matches – intermediate and senior semi-finals, Balla v Ballinrobe and Ballina v Knockmore – free of charge with refunds for people who had signed up to watch.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie