Mayo apologise, refund fans and remove paywall after county semi-final stream failed

MAYO GAA LAST night night issued an apology to supporters after their stream for the senior championship semi-final went down.

The live footage of Breaffy’s 0-15 to 0-13 win over Westport stopped after half-time due to technical issues with the company delivering the broadcast.

Mayo last night promised a full refund to those who had subscribed to watch the match via the service and this morning posted footage of the full match.

In addition, Mayo then tweeted that they will broadcast today’s matches – intermediate and senior semi-finals, Balla v Ballinrobe and Ballina v Knockmore – free of charge with refunds for people who had signed up to watch.

Apologies again to those who had issues with tonight’s stream. We will be streaming both of tomorrow’s games free of charge to make up for this. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket for tomorrow’s matches will be refunded in the comings days. — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) September 5, 2020