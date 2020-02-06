This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 6 February, 2020
4 changes to Mayo team from Dublin defeat as they face Meath on Sunday

The teams meet in Navan in the Division 1 tie.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 12:05 PM
9 minutes ago 155 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4994861
Kevin McLoughlin is one of the Mayo players brought in to start against Meath.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Kevin McLoughlin is one of the Mayo players brought in to start against Meath.
Kevin McLoughlin is one of the Mayo players brought in to start against Meath.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JAMES HORAN HAS rang the changes to his Mayo starting side for Sunday’s trip to face Meath as they bid to bounce back from last Saturday’s loss to Dublin.

James McCormack is drafted in at full-back with Eoin O’Donoghue named at wing-back while Tommy Conroy and Kevin McLoughlin are selected for the corner-forward roles.

Oisin Mullin, Colm Boyle, Aidan O’Shea and Jordan Flynn are the players to make way from last Saturday’s clash in Castlebar. Boyle went off injured in that game with a knock to his knee while Flynn is suspended after being shown a red card in the 14th minute against Dublin.

Mayo defeated Meath 2-17 to 0-14 when the counties met in the Super 8s last July with just four players from that starting side – Brendan Harrison, Stephen Coen, Fergal Boland and Kevin McLoughlin – selected for this game. McCormack, O’Donoghue, James Carr and Michael Plunkett all came on as substitutes.

Throw-in is 2pm at Páirc Tailteann for Sunday’s Division 1 football league tie. 

Mayo

1. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)
3. James McCormack (Claremorris)
4. Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

5. Eoin O’Donoghue (Belmullet)
6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)
7. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore – captain)
9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)
11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)
12. James Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)
14. James Carr (Ardagh)
15. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

