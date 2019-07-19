James Horan rings the changes for Mayo's battle Royal

James Horan: all on the line this weekend once again.

James Horan: all on the line this weekend once again.

MAYO HAVE MADE three changes to their starting XV for the Croke Park clash with Meath on Sunday.

James Horan’s side suffered a 10-point defeat to Kerry in Killarney last weekend.

Seamus O’Shea comes into midfield with Aidan O’Shea moving to the half forward line, alongside newly-introduced Ciaran Treacy.

Eoin O’Donoghue is handed the No 4 jersey while Chris Barrett, Kevin McLoughlin and James Carr make way.

Mayo face Leinster finalists Meath at 2pm at HQ with the Royals also under pressure to get points on the board after their defeat to Donegal last time out.

Mayo team to face Kerry:

1: David Clarke

2. Stephen Coen

3. Brendan Harrison

4. Eoin O’Donoghue

5. Lee Keegan

6. Colm Boyle

7. Keith Higgins

8. Donal Vaughan

9. Seamus O’Shea

10. Fionn McDonagh

11. Aidan O’Shea

12. Ciaran Treacy

13. Cillian O’Connor

14. Darren Coen

15. Jason Doherty.