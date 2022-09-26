Mayo GAA awaiting referee's report following incident at minor semi-final

MAYO GAA SAYS it is “aware” of an incident which took place during a minor football semi-final on Sunday, and is awaiting the referee’s report into the matter.

In a statement released to The42, Mayo GAA also says it will “address the matter at a CCC meeting later this week.”

“Mayo GAA are aware of an incident that occurred at the Mayo GAA U17 football semi-final between Westport GAA and Castlebar Mitchels GAA on Sunday evening last,” the statement begins.

“Mayo County Board are awaiting the official referee’s report and will address the matter at a CCC meeting later this week. No further comment will be made at this time by Mayo GAA County Board”, commented Mayo GAA PRO John Walker.

Advertisement

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!