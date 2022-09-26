Membership : Access or Sign Up
Mayo GAA awaiting referee's report following incident at minor semi-final

The incident took place during the clash between Castlebar Mitchels and Westport.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 26 Sep 2022
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MAYO GAA SAYS it is “aware” of an incident which took place during a minor football semi-final on Sunday, and is awaiting the referee’s report into the matter.

In a statement released to The42, Mayo GAA also says it will “address the matter at a CCC meeting later this week.”

“Mayo GAA are aware of an incident that occurred at the Mayo GAA U17 football semi-final between Westport GAA and Castlebar Mitchels GAA on Sunday evening last,” the statement begins.

“Mayo County Board are awaiting the official referee’s report and will address the matter at a CCC meeting later this week. No further comment will be made at this time by Mayo GAA County Board”, commented Mayo GAA PRO John Walker.

Sinead Farrell
