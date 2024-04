MAYO CRUISED TO victory in Gaelic Park tonight as they had fifteen points to spare over New York in their Connacht football championship opener.

Kevin McStay’s team triumphed 2-21 to 2-6 against New York in the provincial quarter-final, with Ryan O’Donoghue and Cillian O’Connor both finding the net.

The reward for Mayo is a Connacht semi-final against Roscommon in a fortnight on Sunday 21 April.

