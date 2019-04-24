This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It can snowball a small bit' - Mayo boss confident that New York trip will run smoothly after 2014 experience

James Horan hopeful that they can utilise what they learned from the tie five years ago in Gaelic Park.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 5:46 PM
8 minutes ago 167 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4605291
Mayo ran out comfortable winners when the sides met in 2014 in Gaelic Park.
Image: Andy Marlin/INPHO
Mayo ran out comfortable winners when the sides met in 2014 in Gaelic Park.
Mayo ran out comfortable winners when the sides met in 2014 in Gaelic Park.
Image: Andy Marlin/INPHO

WHEN MAYO LAST journeyed to New York for a Connacht championship game, James Horan was at the helm for that transatlantic trip in 2014.

Five years on and Horan is handling the managerial reins again as Mayo head back there for Sunday week’s provincial opener.

This time the Mayo boss is confident that no issues will crop up off the field to cause problems for the Mayo camp.

The 2014 trip saw some Mayo fans unhappy over the non-appearance of players at an event at a golf club in Yonkers two days before the match in Gaelic Park.

Horan believes a lack of clear communication was the reason for ‘some confusion’ at that time but they have ‘gone into good detail’ to plan for this match.

“I think with experience you take the lessons, so hopefully all that side of it (off the pitch stuff) will be strong. I’m sure there’ll be a few things that’ll pop up.

“There was a few things planned (last time). I think the communications around it with some of the supporters that were there wasn’t clear. That’s sort of where there might have been some confusion with it.

“I remember the last time we were over, it’s funny, best made plans and all that. Just the logistics of getting over there and waiting for a bus and waiting to get some food, it had been quite a number of hours before we’d eaten, when you take plane food into account and all that sort of stuff.

“So it’s small stuff like that but it can have a knock on or it can snowball a small bit. Little things like that. We’ve gone into good detail to make sure they’re right.

The Mayo and New York teams parade before the game The Mayo and New York teams before their match in Gaelic Park in 2014. Source: Andy Marlin/INPHO

“There’s obviously things planned over there this year and it’s Mayo Day on the Saturday over there. I know there’s a few events planned and that kind of stuff but we’ve a very experienced bunch.

“The new guys have worked very well with the experienced guys. There’s a few events to go to but it shouldn’t distract in any way from the preparation.”

Mayo fly out to New York next week on Thursday 2 May before the game takes place on the Sunday afternoon at Gaelic Park (7.15pm Irish time).

“That’s a huge benefit of it that we get together on the Wednesday night, we’ll train on the Wednesday night in Abbottstown before we go.

“We’ll fly out Thursday morning so you’ll have guys that really haven’t spent an overnight before, Fermanagh before we played Tyrone type thing, that’s about the some of the new guys have (experienced), so that’s huge benefit.

“Get everyone together for a couple of days, couple of sessions together and just generally spending time and figuring out what makes guys tick. That’s a huge part of the team development. So there’s a huge amount of benefits to travelling to New York from that aspect for sure.

“We arrive on the Thursday so we’ll train Friday morning, we’ll get ready for the game and just do as many of the simple things as we can. We’ll have a few sessions after the game as well. Try and make the most of our time there.”

James Horan Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Horan also delivered an update on the injury recovery of established players like Seamus O’Shea, Cillian O’Connor and Tom Parsons.

“(We’ve been) training hard the last few weeks so we’re pushing bodies and there is going to be the odd injury with cub games and championship and all that so we picked up a few niggles. Seamie O’Shea is making a recovery, Cillian O’Connor had some game time with Ballintubber, a few knock and bangs but not far off. It’s coming.

“You always want your injured players back quicker but you have to be patient with them too. Tom Parsons is making a good recovery. It’s difficult to know.

“I’d say the medical experts are the guys you need to ask on that. He’s making huge progress. I know there are other guys who had similar injuries that are back playing at a professional level. Tom has got the best level of medical care going so he is working hard and every day he is making progress.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie