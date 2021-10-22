Mayo the fifth county to oppose to Proposal B as vote likely to go to the wire

MAYO HAVE BECOME the fifth county to announce they will vote against Proposal B at tomorrow’s Special Congress in Croke Park.

The Mayo county board confirmed the clubs mandated their four delegates to vote against Motion 18 (redrawn provincial championships, also known as Proposal A) and Motion 19 (the league-based championship – Proposal B) this weekend.

The move isn’t a surprise given that senior football boss James Horan voiced his opposition to Proposal B last week.

Fermanagh, Derry, Armagh and Galway have already declared their opposition to the radical reform of the football championship.

The main objection centres around the sixth placed team in Division 1 not progressing to the knock-out stages of the All-Ireland, in addition to Ulster opposition to the devalued provincial championships.

At a media briefing on Wednesday, president Larry McCarthy said that the GAA are open to tweaking the format after the first year, but the structure is “set in stone” for 2022 should it be passed at Special Congress.

60% support is required for either motion to come into effect next season.

Other Connacht counties Sligo, Roscommon and Leitrim are in favour of Proposal B, while most Leinster counties have also shown their support for it. Down are likely to be the sole Ulster county to vote for it.

In Munster, Clare, Tipperary and Cork are backing Proposal B.

Kerry, Limerick and Laois delegates have free rein to vote on the day, though the latter two are expected to side with Proposal B.

Interestingly, Clare manager Colm Collins will attend Special Congress as a delegate and is expected to speak in favour of the motion on the day.

Of the 183 total votes, the overseas bodies have 40 delegates (including Central Council). For Proposal B to be successful it will require a large vote from overseas, though many foreign units are expected to follow the lead of GAA hierarchy.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Finally, Central Council will have a major say. Those 15 delegates include the management committee, past presidents and representation from the GPA, primary schools, post-primary schools, third level and handball committees.

McCarthy and director-general Tom Ryan have confirmed that Proposal B is their preferred choice. Ryan does not have a vote in the matter and the four provincial chairmen are expected to be in favour of the status quo.

The vote is expected to go close with overseas units and those still undecided likely to be the difference if Motion 19 is successful.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey discuss Ireland’s squad, women’s rugby reviews, and the Tadhg Beirne incident on The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud